Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Market Poised for Strong Growth, Expected to Reach $3.58 Billion by 2028

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy market has experienced robust growth, projected to increase from $2.43 billion in 2023 to $2.62 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to factors such as the increased prevalence of diabetes, aging population, improved awareness, research advancements, lifestyle changes, and enhanced diabetes management.

Surging Prevalence Of Diabetes Fuels Growth In The Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Market

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy market going forward. Diabetes, a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by elevated blood glucose levels due to inadequate insulin production or insulin resistance, is on the rise due to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, and genetic predispositions. Diabetes leads to non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy by damaging the blood vessels in the retina, primarily due to prolonged high glucose levels in the bloodstream, resulting in vision impairment and potential blindness. According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 537 million adults were living with diabetes in 2021, with projections indicating a rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes is driving the growth of the non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy market, such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis AG, are focusing on innovations like AI-enabled fundus cameras to enhance diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. For example, Optomed's launch of the Optomed Aurora AEYE in May 2024, a handheld AI fundus camera designed to detect more than mild diabetic retinopathy, exemplifies how AI is transforming ophthalmic imaging.

Advancements In AI-Enabled Fundus Cameras For Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

Major companies operating in the non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy market are developing AI-enabled cameras to improve patient outcomes and advance the field of ophthalmic imaging. AI-enabled cameras in ophthalmic imaging assist in capturing, analyzing, and interpreting eye images for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

Segments:

1. Treatment Type: Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Therapy, Intraocular Steroid Injection, Laser Surgery, Vitrectomy

2. Disease Severity Level: Mild Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy, Moderate Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy, Severe Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

3. End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Region Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are explored in the comprehensive report.

