Media Asset Management Market Size is USD 4.96 Billion by 2031 Driven by Rising demand for cloud-based asset management
The explosion of digital content across platforms like streaming services, social media, and online publications has driven the need for robust MAM solutions.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Media Asset Management Market size was valued at USD 1.76 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 4.96 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The Media Asset Management (MAM) market is experiencing significant growth driven by the escalating demand for efficient content organization, retrieval, and distribution. As media production continues to soar across various platforms, from traditional broadcasting to streaming services, the need for robust MAM solutions becomes increasingly critical. These systems enable organizations to store, manage, and share large volumes of digital assets such as videos, images, and audio files seamlessly. The rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning has further enhanced MAM capabilities, offering advanced features like automated tagging, metadata generation, and content personalization, which streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency.
Moreover, the shift towards remote work and the growing popularity of cloud-based solutions are also propelling the MAM market forward. Cloud-based MAM systems offer greater scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency, making them attractive to a broad range of media and entertainment companies. This trend is particularly pronounced in the post-pandemic era, where the ability to access and collaborate on digital assets from anywhere has become essential. Additionally, as data security and compliance requirements become more stringent, MAM providers are integrating advanced encryption and access control features to ensure the safety and integrity of media assets.
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Media Asset Management industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Media Asset Management market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Amazon.com, Inc., VSN Video Stream Networks S.L., Dalet, Etere, Microsoft Corporation, Tedial, Quantum Corporation, NEP Group, Inc., Sony Group Corporation, Imagen, SI-MEDIA Srl, MerlinOne, Prime Focus Technologies, and others
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Media Asset Management market.
It has segmented the global Media Asset Management market
by Organization Size
SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises)
Large Enterprises
by Deployment
On-Premise
Cloud
by End-User
Media and Entertainment
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Other
Key Objectives of the Global Media Asset Management Market Report:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Media Asset Management market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Media Asset Management industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Media Asset Management market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market
