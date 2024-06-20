Global Residential Energy Storage Market: Size, Share, and Growth Trends

Residential Energy Storage Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The residential energy storage market, which allows homeowners to store electricity generated from renewable sources like solar panels or the grid during off-peak hours, is experiencing rapid growth. From $0.76 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach $0.91 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.2%. It will grow to $1.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. This growth is driven by infrastructure development, increased adoption of solar rooftop systems, and governmental and private investments in renewable energy production.

Rising Demand for Renewable Energy Drives Market Growth

The surge in the residential energy storage market is fueled by the increasing demand for renewable energy sources. These sources, including solar, wind, and geothermal power, are sustainable alternatives to finite fossil fuels. As global concerns about environmental degradation rise, more individuals and governments are turning to renewable energy to mitigate climate change.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Huawei Technologies, Tesla Inc., and Panasonic Corporation are leading the charge in developing advanced home storage battery systems. These systems utilize technologies originally developed for electric vehicles (EVs) to enhance energy storage capacity and efficiency. For example, Toyota Motor Corporation introduced the O-Uchi Kyuden System, leveraging its EV battery technology to offer reliable backup power and optimize energy usage from solar panels.

Innovation and technological advancements continue to drive the market, with a focus on improving battery performance and sustainability. Companies are also enhancing safety features and extending service life to meet growing consumer demand.

Residential Energy Storage Market Segments:

• Technology: Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion

• Utility: 3KW To < 6KW, 6KW To < 10KW, 10KW To 29KW

• Connectivity: On-Grid, Off-Grid

• Ownership Type: Customer Owned, Utility Owned, Third-Party Owned

• Operation: Solar And Storage System, Standalone Systems

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Europe dominated the residential energy storage market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across various continents.

