In-Depth Analysis of Self-Administered Parenteral Technologies and Their Adoption

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global self-administered parenteral market has shown robust growth in recent years, with the market size projected to increase from $23.14 billion in 2023 to $24.57 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth trajectory can be attributed to several factors, including the rising incidence of chronic diseases, an aging population, government initiatives promoting healthcare access, patient education and support programs, and increased incidences of bone disorders.

Growing Preference for Home Healthcare Drives Market Expansion

The self-administered parenteral market is anticipated to continue its steady growth, reaching $29.8 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.9%. Factors fueling this growth include the increasing preference among patients for home healthcare solutions, facilitated by advancements in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. Moreover, initiatives focusing on patient education and support, along with the rise of personalized medicine, contribute significantly to market expansion.

Key Players and Innovative Initiatives

Major companies such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Sanofi S.A. are actively engaged in developing innovative products to enhance patient care and treatment accessibility. For instance, Coherus BioSciences Inc. introduced the UDENYCA autoinjector in May 2023, offering patients a user-friendly option for administering pegfilgrastim. This autoinjector features push-on-skin activation for immediate and reliable drug delivery, catering to both home and clinical settings.

Market Segments

The self-administered parenteral market is segmented based on:

• Product Type: Pre-Filled Syringes, Autoinjectors, Pen Injectors, Other Products

• Usage: Disposable, Reusable

• Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Home Healthcare Providers, Specialty Clinics, Other Distribution Channels

• Application: Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Osteoporosis, Pain Management, Hormone Replacement, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Way

North America dominated the self-administered parenteral market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The region benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in healthcare technology.

Self-Administered Parenteral Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Self-Administered Parenteral Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on self-administered parenteral market size, self-administered parenteral market drivers and trends, self-administered parenteral market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The self-administered parenteral market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

