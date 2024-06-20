Microbiology and Bacterial Culture for Industrial Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Microbiology and Bacterial Culture for Industrial Testing Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Share, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Microbiology and Bacterial Culture for Industrial Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Share, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The microbiology and bacterial culture for industrial testing market is on a rapid growth trajectory, expanding from $6.02 billion in 2023 to an estimated $6.68 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth trend is driven by factors such as the demand for personalized medicine, pandemic preparedness, awareness of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and increased incidence of foodborne illnesses.

Impact of Rising Foodborne Diseases on Market Growth

The increasing incidence of foodborne diseases is anticipated to drive the expansion of the microbiology and bacterial culture for industrial testing market. Foodborne diseases result from consuming contaminated food or beverages containing pathogenic microorganisms, toxins, or chemical substances. Factors contributing to the rise in foodborne illnesses include changes in food production and distribution, globalization of food supply chains, inadequate food safety measures, antimicrobial resistance, climate change effects on food production, and increased consumption of high-risk foods. Microbiology and bacterial culture play a crucial role in industrial testing for detecting and identifying pathogens, ensuring food safety, and implementing rigorous quality control measures to prevent outbreaks.

Explore comprehensive insights into the microbiology and bacterial culture for industrial testing market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15607&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies driving innovation in the microbiology and bacterial culture for industrial testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Avantor Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., bioMérieux SA, Shimadzu Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Dohler GmbH, Bruker Microbiology & Diagnostics, Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd., BioLegend, Hain Lifescience GmbH, Neogen Corporation, BrightGene, Hardy Diagnostics, LaMotte Company, Himedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Scharlab S.L., Titan Biotech Limited, and Serosep Ltd.

Technological Advancements in Dehydrated and Prepared Culture Media

Major companies are focusing on advancing products such as dehydrated and prepared culture media to enhance their competitive edge. These products are crucial for cultivating microorganisms in microbiology applications. Dehydrated culture media require reconstitution with water, while prepared media are ready-to-use formulations that streamline microbial growth assessment.

Segments:

• By Consumable: Media, Reagents, Sera • By Application: Food and Water Testing, Bioenergy and Agricultural Research, Other Applications • By End User:

Industrial Laboratories, Research Laboratories, Food Testing Laboratories, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Growth

North America dominated the microbiology and bacterial culture for industrial testing market in 2023, driven by stringent regulatory standards and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is poised to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by expanding industrialization, increasing regulatory compliance, and rising investments in healthcare and food safety.

Access the complete report for a comprehensive analysis of the microbiology and bacterial culture for industrial testing market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microbiology-and-bacterial-culture-for-industrial-testing-global-market-report

Microbiology And Bacterial Culture For Industrial Testing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Microbiology And Bacterial Culture For Industrial Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on microbiology and bacterial culture for industrial testing market size, microbiology and bacterial culture for industrial testing market drivers and trends, microbiology and bacterial culture for industrial testing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The microbiology and bacterial culture for industrial testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Viral Gastroenteritis Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/viral-gastroenteritis-global-market-report

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-cell-genome-sequencing-global-market-report

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hidradenitis-suppurativa-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293