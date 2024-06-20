Neonatal Infants Enteral Feeding Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Neonatal Infants Enteral Feeding Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The neonatal infants enteral feeding devices market has shown steady growth, expanding from $2.10 billion in 2023 to an estimated $2.17 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. This growth in recent years is attributed to increasing premature birth rates, rising incidences of neonatal disorders, the growing demand for specialized neonatal care, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure.

Steady Growth Forecasted with Technological Advancements

The neonatal infants enteral feeding devices market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $2.5 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 3.6%. Key drivers in this period include the rising adoption of enteral nutrition in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), investments in healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, increasing awareness about the benefits of enteral feeding for neonates, expanding applications in homecare settings, and advancements in technology for better patient outcomes.

Rising Prevalence of Preterm Births Driving Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of preterm births is expected to propel the neonatal infants enteral feeding devices market forward. Preterm birth, occurring before 37 weeks of gestation, poses significant health challenges for newborns, necessitating specialized nutritional support directly into the gastrointestinal tract. This trend is influenced by factors such as maternal age, lifestyle choices, and medical interventions like assisted reproductive technologies.

Major Players and Technological Advancements

Leading companies in the market, including Cardinal Health Inc., Abbott Inc., and Medtronic Plc, are advancing enteral feeding device technologies. For example, Cardinal Health's NTrainer System 2.0 employs real-time assessment technology to aid premature infants in developing oral feeding skills, enhancing safety and efficiency in neonatal care.

Market Segments and Applications

1) Product Type:

• Gastrostomy Tubes

• Jejunostomy Tubes

• Duodenostomy Tubes

• Nasal Feeding Tubes

• Oropharyngeal Feeding Tubes

2) Material:

• Silicone

• Polyurethane

• Polyvinyl Chloride

3) Size:

• Preterm

• Full Term

4) Application:

• Clinic

• Hospital

• Ambulatory Care

• Home Use

• Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Promise

North America held the largest share in the neonatal infants enteral feeding devices market in 2023. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing neonatal care awareness.

Definition and Market Segmentation

Neonatal infants enteral feeding devices are specialized tools designed for premature or critically ill newborns who require nutritional support directly into their gastrointestinal tract. These devices, essential in NICUs and special care nurseries, aid in the growth, development, and recovery of neonates.

