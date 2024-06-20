European Wax Center, Inc. Publishes 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

PLANO, Texas, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) (the “Company” or “European Wax Center”), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, today released its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) Report, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to fostering a more confident, inclusive and sustainable community.



Building on the disclosures established with European Wax Center’s inaugural 2022 ESG Report, the 2023 ESG Report is aligned with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation’s SASB standards for the Professional & Commercial Services industry and highlights initiatives, performance and progress across key ESG areas for the Company during fiscal year 2023.

David Willis, Chief Executive Officer of European Wax Center, Inc., stated: “We are pleased to release our second annual ESG Report, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to corporate responsibility and transparency. Our core values are embedded in everything we do – including our ESG initiatives – and are brought to life by the talented associates and partners who are integral to our success as a company. This report highlights the many accomplishments from our team over the last fiscal year and reinforces our dedication to delivering value for all our stakeholders.”

The 2023 ESG Report covers European Wax Center’s performance and related metrics on priority ESG topics. Key highlights include:

Strengthening the Company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) strategy with the establishment of a DE&I Council charter and launching new training for leaders and associates.

Expanding the Company’s associate development and wellness offerings by introducing new mentorship opportunities and enhanced mental wellness benefits.

Maintaining industry-leading health and safety practices in Company-owned and franchised centers.

Launching new resources to support the Company’s franchisees, including award-winning training programs and innovative marketing toolkits and guides.

Announcing Pathways to Success, the Company’s brand-wide, dual-pronged philanthropic effort focused on domestic violence prevention and support of career opportunities in hair removal.

Conducting the Company’s second annual environmental assessment measuring energy use, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and water consumption across the Company’s corporate headquarters and corporate-owned centers.

Further strengthening the Company’s cybersecurity management through enhanced policies and practices around data retention and physical assets.



For more information on European Wax Center’s ESG strategy and to view and download the full 2023 ESG Report, please visit https://investors.waxcenter.com/esg.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which now includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of $955 million in fiscal 2023. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com.

Investor Contact

European Wax Center, Inc.

Bethany Johns

Bethany.Johns@myewc.com

469-270-6888

Media Contact

Creative Media Marketing

Carolanne Coviello

Ewc@cmmpr.com

212-979-8884 ext 209