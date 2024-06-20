GXO advances humanoid strategy, announces multi-phase R&D initiative with Apptronik

Partnership to play a critical role in developing practical applications of the Apollo humanoid in a warehouse environment

GREENWICH, Conn., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced it is conducting an early-stage proof-of-concept program in partnership with robot manufacturer Apptronik . This collaboration marks another milestone in GXO’s strategy to advance humanoid innovation by partnering with developers to help shape their prototypes to meet the evolving demands of the logistics industry.

“We’re excited to partner with Apptronik to develop their AI-enabled humanoid robot,” said Adrian Stoch, Chief Automation Officer, GXO. “Apollo has great potential to add value throughout the distribution center, including the most labor-intensive operational processes. These kinds of robotics reduce repetitive work and improve safety while freeing associates to focus on higher-value-added activities. As we progress on our R&D journey with Apptronik, we’ll also be evaluating its capability for other critical use cases along the way.”

Apptronik’s general purpose industrial humanoid robot stands 5’8” tall, can carry 55 pounds and operates on swappable batteries that are configured to give it the highest operational time of any humanoid robot. Apollo is powered by linear actuators that mimic the mechanics of human muscles and provide a full range of mobility. Its unique force control architecture and flexible safety zone perimeter allow Apollo to work safely around and directly with people. Together, the companies are evaluating the overall performance of the robot in a lab setting to further fine-tune Apptronik’s AI model before deploying the technology to a U.S. distribution center once ready.

Jeff Cardenas, co-founder & CEO of Apptronik, said, “Our mission is to build versatile robots that can do work in real-world applications – from large, powerful movements like transporting boxes and totes to small, precise ones like picking individual items or scanning barcodes. That’s why we’re committed to helping technology leader GXO optimize its logistics operations and create an even safer, more engaging workplace for its employees with the help of Apollo. The two phases of this R&D program represent essential steps toward the launch of an innovative scalable automation solution for GXO.”

The humanoid partnership with Apptronik is the second for GXO, the leader in warehouse automation and a first mover in the AI-driven automation space. In 2023, GXO increased its total units of warehouse automation by about 50% year over year and trialed a broad range of new hardware and software solutions, which include AI-powered robotics and autonomous vehicles.

To watch Apollo in action, please click here .

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce and automation. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Apptronik

Apptronik is the leader in next-generation general purpose robots designed to change the way we live and work. Apollo, a humanoid robot built to work alongside people in environments designed for people, culminated from the design and development of over 10 general purpose robots including extensive work on NASA Valkyrie. The company was founded in 2016 out of the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin, with a mission to leverage innovative technology for the betterment of society. Apptronik’s goal is to introduce the next generation of robots that will change the way people live and work, while tackling some of our world's largest challenges. To learn more about Apptronik, please visit https://apptronik.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the future performance of its customer solutions. These forward-looking statements are qualified by cautionary statements regarding unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as can be found in GXO’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and accessed through the company’s website http://www.gxo.com .

Media contacts

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Attachment