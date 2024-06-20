Submit Release
Spur Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Neuro Perspectives Virtual Conference

LONDON, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spur Therapeutics, formerly Freeline Therapeutics, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Michael Parini will participate in a fireside chat at H.C. Wainwright’s 5th Annual Neuro Perspectives Virtual Conference being held on June 27th, 2024.

The fireside chat will be available starting at 7:00am ET on Thursday, June 27th for registered attendees of the conference. Senior management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference.

About Spur Therapeutics
Spur Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing life-changing gene therapies for debilitating chronic conditions. By optimizing every component of its product candidates, Spur aims to unlock the true potential of gene therapy to realize outsized clinical results. Spur is advancing a breakthrough gene therapy candidate for Gaucher disease and a potential first-in-class gene therapy candidate for adrenomyeloneuropathy, as well as a research strategy to move gene therapy into more prevalent diseases, including forms of Parkinson’s, dementia, and cardiovascular disease. Expanding our impact, and advancing the practice of genetic medicine.

Toward life-changing therapies, and brighter futures. Toward More™

For more information, visit www.spurtherapeutics.com or connect with Spur on LinkedIn and X.

Contact
Naomi Aoki
naomi.aoki@spurtherapeutics.com
+ 1 617 283 4298


