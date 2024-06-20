Submit Release
Sunstone Therapies to participate in the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Neuro Perspectives Conference

Rockville, Maryland, June 20, 2024 – Sunstone Therapies, a leader in the delivery of psychedelic-assisted therapy in the medical setting and the development and execution of clinical trials, announces that Manish Agrawal MD, Co-founder and CEO, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Neuro Perspectives Virtual Conference. Dr. Agrawal’s presentation will be available on demand beginning Thursday June 27th, at 7.00am ET. During the conference, Michael Pollack, Director of Business Development, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

Following the conference, the presentation will be accessible from the Sunstone Therapies website: https://www.sunstonetherapies.com/investors.

About Sunstone Therapies

Sunstone Therapies is a leader in the delivery of psychedelic-assisted therapy in the medical setting, focusing on clinical trials today and future clinical delivery when therapies are approved. Sunstone is establishing the gold standard for psychedelic clinics in order to deliver care that reduces the emotional suffering of those affected by cancer and complex mental health challenges and disorders, and to make safe, effective psychedelic-assisted therapy accessible.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sunstonetherapies.com/

