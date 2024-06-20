Submit Release
Altair Added to S&P MidCap 400

TROY, Mich., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational intelligence, was added to the S&P MidCap 400 by S&P Dow Jones Indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24.

“Being added to the S&P 400 represents a significant milestone in Altair's journey as a public company,” said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. “It is a testament to our strong and steady growth and our demonstrated leadership in simulation and design, data analytics and AI, and high-performance computing.”

The S&P 400 serves as a benchmark for mid-sized companies. The index is designed to measure the performance of 400 mid-sized companies, reflecting the distinctive risk and return characteristics of this market segment.

For more information about Altair, visit www.altair.com.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational intelligence that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts
Altair Corporate
Bridget Hagan
+1.216.769.2658
corp-newsroom@altair.com 		Altair Investor Relations
Stephen Palmtag
+1.669.328.9111
ir@altair.com
   
Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa
Charlotte Hartmann
+49 7031 6208 0
emea-newsroom@altair.com 		 

