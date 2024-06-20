Global Gastrointestinal Pathogen Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Gastrointestinal Pathogen Testing Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gastrointestinal pathogen testing market is projected to grow from $3.89 billion in 2023 to $4.05 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.2%. Despite challenges such as increased prevalence of gastrointestinal infections and globalization leading to higher travel-related infections, the market is anticipated to reach $4.80 billion by 2028, driven by the growing awareness about foodborne illnesses and advancements in diagnostic solutions.

Impact Of Foodborne Diseases On The Gastrointestinal Pathogen Testing Market

The rising incidences of foodborne diseases are expected to propel the growth of the gastrointestinal pathogen testing market going forward. Foodborne diseases are illnesses caused by consuming food or beverages contaminated with pathogenic microorganisms, toxins, or chemical substances. These diseases include listeriosis, viral gastroenteritis, taeniasis, and trichinosis. The increase in foodborne incidents is attributed to changes in food production, distribution, consumption patterns, inadequate food safety measures, and climate change impacts on food production. Gastrointestinal testing helps identify the specific pathogens responsible for foodborne illnesses, aiding healthcare providers in determining the cause of symptoms, appropriate treatment, tracking outbreaks, and implementing preventive measures.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the gastrointestinal pathogen testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Company, and Hologic Inc. These companies are focusing on developing advanced solutions to enhance the accuracy, speed, and comprehensiveness of pathogen detection.

Advancements In Gastrointestinal Pathogen Testing

Advancements in gastrointestinal pathogen testing, such as metagenomic diagnostic tests, are a significant trend in the market. These tests analyze the genetic material of microorganisms present in a sample, providing a comprehensive solution for diagnosing both common and hard-to-detect infections. In April 2024, Microba Life Sciences introduced MetaPanel, which covers 175 pathogen targets in a single test, offering healthcare professionals an advanced diagnostic tool for gastrointestinal infections.

Segments:

• By Pathogen Type: Bacteria, Viruses, Parasites

• By Test Type: Molecular Tests, Culture, Biochemical Tests, Other Test Types

• By Panel Type: Syndromic Full Multiplex Panels, Other Panel Types

• By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Point-Of-Care, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the gastrointestinal pathogen testing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Gastrointestinal Pathogen Testing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gastrointestinal Pathogen Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gastrointestinal pathogen testing market size, gastrointestinal pathogen testing market drivers and trends, gastrointestinal pathogen testing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The gastrointestinal pathogen testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

