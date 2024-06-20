Furniture Paint Market Set for Strong Growth, Projected to Reach $12.83 Billion by 2028

Furniture Paint Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The furniture paint market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The furniture paint market size has grown strongly in recent years, increasing from $9.66 billion in 2023 to $10.20 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth can be attributed to shifts in consumer preferences towards eco-friendly products, changes in interior design and color trends, stricter environmental regulations and safety standards, the expansion of furniture manufacturing and retailing across borders, and the growth of the do-it-yourself (DIY) culture.

The furniture paint market is expected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.83 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.9%. This future growth is driven by consumer preference for customization, rapid urbanization, increasing construction activities, a rise in renovation and remodeling projects, and the proliferation of e-commerce channels. Key trends during this period include water-based paints, advancements in nanotechnology and smart coatings, eco-friendly formulations, trends in interior design and home decor, and technological innovations.

Explore comprehensive insights into the furniture paint market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15570&type=smp

Unveiling the Explosive Growth in the Real Estate Industry to Drive the Furniture Paint Market

The growth in the real estate industry is expected to propel the furniture paint market going forward. Real estate refers to land, including any structures or natural resources, along with the rights associated with ownership or use. Real estate projects are increasing due to population growth, rapid urbanization, economic development, infrastructure investment, and changing consumer preferences. Furniture paint enhances property aesthetics, adding value and appeal to real estate listings and attracting potential buyers with refreshed interiors and modernized decor.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the furniture paint market include Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Asian Paints Limited, The Valspar Corporation, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Hempel A/S, Jotun A/S, Tikkurila Oyj, Behr Process Corporation, Berger Paints India Limited, Benjamin Moore & Co., Rust-Oleum Corporation, Dunn-Edwards Corporation, Crown Paints Limited, Farrow & Ball Limited, DuluxGroup Limited, HMG Paints Ltd., Morrells Woodfinishes Limited, J.W. Ostendorf GmbH & Co. KG, Liberon Limited, Sikkens Corporation, General Finishes LLC, and Fine Paints of Europe Inc.

Furniture Paint Giants Introduce Cutting-Edge Spray Paint Innovations for Market Leadership

Major companies operating in the furniture paint market are developing innovative products, such as spray paints, to gain a competitive edge. Spray paint involves applying paint using an aerosol canister, allowing for even coverage and smooth finishes on various surfaces of furniture pieces.

Segments:

• By Type: Oil-Based, Water-Based, Other Types

• By Product: Acid Curing Coatings, Nitrocellulose Coatings, Polyurethane Coating

• By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the furniture paint market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the furniture paint market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the furniture paint market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/furniture-paint-global-market-report

Furniture Paint Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Furniture Paint Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on furniture paint market size, furniture paint market drivers and trends, furniture paint market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The furniture paint market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

