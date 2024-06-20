Food Allergen Testing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Food Allergen Testing Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Food Allergen Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The food allergen testing market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food allergen testing market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with expectations to continue expanding robustly. Starting from $0.91 billion in 2023, the market is set to grow to $1.01 billion in 2024, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth is driven by increased incidence of food allergies, stringent regulatory standards, rising consumer awareness, globalization of food supply chains, and advancements in testing technologies.

Rising Incidence of Food Allergies Drives Market Growth

The prevalence of food allergies has surged, fueling the demand for food allergen testing solutions. Food allergies, characterized by adverse immune reactions to specific food proteins, affect a growing number of individuals globally. Factors contributing to this increase include genetic predispositions, environmental influences, dietary changes, and improved diagnosis. Accurate food allergen testing plays a crucial role in identifying and quantifying allergenic substances in food products, ensuring safety and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Explore the global food allergen testing market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15569&type=smp

Innovative Testing Solutions Lead Market Trends

Major companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, and SGS SA are at the forefront of developing advanced food allergen testing methods. These innovations include rapid and portable testing solutions, integration of blockchain technology for traceability, expansion of point-of-care testing options, development of multiplex testing assays, and leveraging AI and machine learning for data analysis. For instance, Gold Standard Diagnostics Budapest Kft recently introduced the SENSIStrip Gluten PowerLine lateral flow test, enhancing gluten detection accuracy and minimizing false negatives in food matrices.

Major Players in the Food Allergen Testing Market

Key companies driving advancements in the food allergen testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ecolab Inc., Eurofins Scientific, SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, and others. These firms are dedicated to improving food safety standards and enhancing allergen testing capabilities through continuous research and development efforts.

Segments of the Food Allergen Testing Market

• Test Type: Allergen Testing, Intolerance Testing

• Technology: Biosensors, Immunoassay Or Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Other Technologies

• Application: Seafood And Meat Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Baby Food And Infant Formula, Other Applications

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

As of 2023, North America held the largest share of the food allergen testing market, driven by stringent regulatory frameworks and high consumer awareness. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period, propelled by increasing adoption of food safety measures and rising incidences of food allergies across the region.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global food allergen testing market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-allergen-testing-global-market-report

Food Allergen Testing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Food Allergen Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on food allergen testing market size, food allergen testing market drivers and trends, food allergen testing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The food allergen testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Food Testing Kits Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-testing-kits-global-market-report

Perishable Prepared Food Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/perishable-prepared-food-global-market-report

Food and Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-and-beverage-testing-kits-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293