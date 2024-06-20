Market Intelligence Report 2024: System Infrastructure Software Industry

System Infrastructure Software Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global system infrastructure software market is projected to grow from $170.96 billion in 2023 to $190.92 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.7%. This market is expected to reach $300.73 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing adoption of edge computing infrastructure, container orchestration platforms, hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, and a growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency.

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services Propels Market Growth

The rising adoption of cloud services is a significant factor driving the growth of the system infrastructure software market. Cloud services offer scalable, flexible infrastructure solutions, enabling businesses to efficiently manage and deploy system resources without extensive hardware investments. For example, in December 2023, Eurostat reported that cloud computing service adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises increased to 59%, up from 53% in 2021. This growing demand for scalable and cost-effective computing solutions is modernizing IT infrastructures across organizations.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Apple Inc., Google LLC, and Microsoft Corporation are focusing on advanced AIOps-based solutions to enhance profitability and operational efficiency. For instance, in May 2023, NTT Ltd. launched the SPEKTRA platform, which leverages AIOps, predictive analytics, and automation to improve network performance and reliability.

Market Segments:

• Type: System and Network Management Software, Security Software, Storage Software, System Software

• Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Application: Building Management System, Cloud Integration, Data Center Infrastructure Management, Network Integration, Other Applications

• End-use: Manufacturing, Telecommunications and Information Technology (IT), Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Transportation and Logistics, Retail, Healthcare, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Expected to Lead Market Growth

North America was the largest region in the system infrastructure software market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by rapid digital transformation and increasing IT investments in the region.

