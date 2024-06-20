Global Solar Water Desalination Plant Market: Size, Share, and Growth Trends

Solar Water Desalination Plant Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The solar water desalination plant market has seen robust growth, rising from $2.61 billion in 2023 to $2.85 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This growth can be attributed to several factors such as increasing agricultural industry, global water scarcity, rising population and urbanization, and the escalating demand for freshwater resources worldwide. Despite intermittent challenges, the market is anticipated to expand further, reaching $3.83 billion by 2028, driven by escalating concerns about environmental sustainability and the urgent need to address water scarcity issues.

Rising Water Scarcity Drives Market Growth

The escalating global water scarcity crisis and increasing freshwater demand are pivotal drivers propelling the growth of the solar water desalination plant market. Factors contributing to this include population growth, rapid urbanization, climate change impacts, water pollution, inefficient water use practices, economic development, and inadequate water infrastructure. As per a report by the United Nations, nearly 1 billion urban residents currently face water scarcity, a figure projected to escalate significantly in the coming decades. Solar water desalination plants play a crucial role in mitigating these challenges by harnessing renewable solar energy to convert seawater into potable freshwater, offering sustainable water solutions in regions with limited access to freshwater sources.

Major Players and Market Innovations

Key companies like TotalEnergies SE, Tesla Inc., and Acciona S.A. are at the forefront of driving innovation in solar water desalination technologies. These companies are focusing on enhancing water-production rates and salt-rejection efficiencies to maximize market penetration and profitability. For instance, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) recently introduced an advanced solar-powered desalination device utilizing passive solar-powered desalination systems. This innovation employs multiple flat solar evaporators and condensers arranged vertically with transparent aerogel insulation, ensuring efficient and reliable operation even under extreme conditions.

Market Segments

• By Membrane Process: Solar-powered Reverse Osmosis, Nano Filtration, Electro-dialysis and Electro-dialysis Reversal, Membrane Distillation, Other Membrane Processes

• By Desalination Method: Solar-powered Humidification-Dehumidification (HDH), Solar Diffusion Driven, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)-Based, Solar Pond

• By Plant Capacity: Small (Below 1 MLD), Medium (1 MLD – 10 MLD), Large (Above 10 MLD)

• By End-use Industry: Industrial, Agriculture, Residential, Commercial, Municipal

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the solar water desalination plant market in 2023 and is poised to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The region's dynamic growth is fueled by escalating water scarcity challenges and increasing investments in sustainable water management solutions.

