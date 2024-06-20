Facial Injectable Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Facial Injectable Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Facial Injectable Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The facial injectable market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $20.50 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The facial injectable market size has grown rapidly in recent years, expanding from $12.45 billion in 2023 to $13.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This growth can be attributed to the increased aging population, heightened consumer awareness, evolving beauty standards, regulatory approvals, and advancements in injection techniques.

Surging Demand for Cosmetic Procedures Fuels Growth in the Facial Injectable Market

The increasing demand for cosmetic procedures is expected to propel the growth of the facial injectable market going forward. Cosmetic procedures refer to medical treatments or interventions that aim to enhance one's appearance with minimal disruption to the body's natural structure. Typically less invasive than traditional surgeries and often performed on an outpatient basis, these procedures are rising in demand due to increasing societal emphasis on appearance, advancements in medical technology making procedures safer and more accessible, and a growing desire for self-improvement and confidence enhancement. Facial injectables, such as botulinum toxin and dermal fillers, are used in cosmetic procedures to temporarily reduce wrinkles, add volume to certain areas, and enhance facial contours.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the facial injectable market include AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Ipsen Pharma, Galderma S.A., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sinclair Pharma Plc, Revance Therapeutics Inc., Suneva Medical Inc., Prollenium Medical Technologies, SciVision Biotech Inc., Anteis S.A., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Q-Med AB, Bloomage BioTechnology, Medytox Inc., Teoxane Laboratories, Alphaeon Corporation, BIOPLUS CO. LTD., BioPolymer GmbH & Co. KG, Bioxis Pharmaceuticals, and Everest Pharmaceuticals.

Long-Lasting Hyaluronic Fillers Transforming the Facial Injectable Market

Major companies in the facial injectable market are developing innovative products, such as long-lasting hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers, to meet the growing demand for minimally invasive aesthetic procedures that offer natural-looking and long-lasting results. Hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers are cosmetic injectables used to restore volume, smooth wrinkles, and enhance facial contours by replenishing the naturally occurring substances in the skin.

Segments:

• By Type: Botulinum Toxin, Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Calcium Hydroxyapatite, Polylactic Acid, Polymethyl-methacrylate Microspheres (PMMA), Fat Injection, Other Types

• By Application: Wrinkle Reduction, Facelift, Acne Scar Treatment, Lipoatrophy Treatment, Lip Enhancement, Other Applications

• By End-user: Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Dermatology And Cosmetic Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the facial injectable market in 2023, and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the facial injectable market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Facial Injectable Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Facial Injectable Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on facial injectable market size, facial injectable market drivers and trends, facial injectable market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The facial injectable market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

