Emerging Trends in Surveillance Camera: What to Expect

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surveillance camera market is on a rapid growth trajectory, expected to increase from $34.69 billion in 2023 to $38.89 billion by 2024, marking a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. It will grow to $57.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.This expansion is driven by factors such as urbanization, population growth, and heightened concerns about security across various sectors including public areas, private properties, businesses, and institutions.

Urbanization and Population Growth Fuel Market Expansion

Urbanization and population growth have been pivotal in driving the demand for surveillance cameras. As more people move to urban areas globally, the need for enhanced security measures has escalated. Surveillance cameras play a crucial role in crime prevention and monitoring, thereby bolstering their adoption across different environments.

Integration with IoT and AI Opens New Growth Avenues

Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its rapid growth, reaching $57.21 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 10.1%. This growth will be fueled by advancements such as integration with Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Cloud-based surveillance solutions, coupled with AI-powered analytics, are revolutionizing surveillance capabilities, offering improved real-time monitoring, predictive insights, and operational efficiencies.

Market Segmentation

The surveillance camera market is segmented based on:

• Product Type: Internet Protocol (IP)-Based, Cellular Camera, Analog Camera

• Resolution Capacity: High Definition (HD), Full High Definition (FHD), Ultra High Definition (UHD) (4K)

• Deployment: Indoor, Outdoor

• End-Use: Residential, Commercial Infrastructure, Public Facilities, Industrial, Military And Defense, Other End-Uses

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific led the surveillance camera market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance. Meanwhile, North America is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by technological advancements and stringent security regulations.

