Malaysian Flooring Takes Vietnam by Storm with "Termite and Water Resistance"
Robina Aqua Laminate Flooring: Revolutionizing Vietnam's Market with Unmatched Water and Termite Resistance.
The collaboration between Kosmos Vietnam and Robina Flooring presents an opportunity for consumers to experience high-quality, safe flooring products that are well-suited for the Vietnamese climate”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robina Flooring's Aqua laminate flooring, launched in early 2023, is setting a new standard in the Vietnamese market. This innovative product boasts two remarkable features: exceptional water resistance for up to 10 days and a 15-year warranty against termite damage. Kosmos Vietnam Joint Stock Company has been appointed as the authorized distributor for this groundbreaking product in Vietnam.
Robina Aqua Laminate Flooring: The Winning Formula
Robina Aqua laminate flooring stands out with its impressive 15-year warranty against termites. Additionally, it adheres to the international laminate flooring standard (EN 13329), exhibiting a low swelling rate of less than 8% when exposed to water, ensuring long-term stability.
Kosmos Vietnam, the exclusive importer and distributor of Robina Aqua in Vietnam, confidently offers a 10-day water submersion warranty, a testament to the product's exceptional water resistance.
Furthermore, Robina Aqua laminate flooring prioritizes user safety with its low formaldehyde emission levels. Formaldehyde, a potentially harmful substance in high concentrations, is kept in check with levels below 1.50 mg/l, meeting the stringent F** rating of the Japanese Industrial Standard (JIS A 1460).
Durability is also a key feature, with an AC4 scratch resistance rating. Robina Aqua is suitable for high-traffic areas with heavy furniture and wheeled chairs, such as living rooms, offices, restaurants, and hotels.
Robina Flooring goes the extra mile by incorporating a Vacuum Edge Protection System (VEPS) on each plank. This innovative system prevents water seepage through the edges while minimizing noise during installation and movement.
Further solidifying its exceptional quality, Robina Aqua laminate flooring has been recognized by the North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) for its remarkable 72-hour surface water resistance.
Robina Flooring and Kosmos Vietnam: A Strategic Partnership
Established in 2000, Robina Flooring is a renowned laminate flooring manufacturer based in Mentakab, Pahang, Malaysia. With over two decades of experience, the company is recognized for producing flooring solutions known for their low expansion rates and superior termite resistance.
Robina Flooring sources its raw materials from sustainably managed tropical forests, utilizing species like Meranti, Jelutong, and Acacia, which naturally resist termites without chemical treatments. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability is evident in its use of wood from certified forests and its practice of utilizing branches, twigs, and wood chips in its production process.
Kosmos Vietnam Joint Stock Company, with over a decade of experience in the industry since 2012, has been chosen as the exclusive distributor of Robina Aqua laminate flooring in Vietnam. The company's extensive network of over 500 dealers spanning 63 provinces across Vietnam makes it an ideal partner for Robina Flooring.
This strategic collaboration brings numerous benefits to both companies and consumers alike:
+ Expanded Product Portfolio for Kosmos Vietnam: The partnership allows Kosmos Vietnam to enhance its product offerings by adding a premium Malaysian laminate flooring brand.
+ Market Expansion for Robina Flooring: Robina Flooring gains access to the Vietnamese market through Kosmos Vietnam's extensive distribution network and strong reputation, enabling rapid market penetration.
+ Benefits for Consumers: Vietnamese consumers gain access to high-quality, termite-resistant Malaysian flooring solutions. The partnership ensures consumer protection through genuine warranties and reliable after-sales service.
"The collaboration between Kosmos Vietnam and Robina Flooring presents an opportunity for consumers to experience high-quality, safe flooring products that are well-suited for the Vietnamese climate," said Mr. Tran Quang Hoi, CEO of Kosmos Vietnam Joint Stock Company.
Robina Aqua laminate flooring sets a new benchmark in the Vietnamese market by combining aesthetics, durability, scratch resistance, and exceptional termite and water resistance. This unique combination of features positions Robina Aqua as a game-changer in the industry.
