Media Advisory: Candlelight Vigil Honours Victims of Impaired Driving

MONCTON, New Brunswick , June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will honour victims killed in impaired driving related crashes at a special Ceremony of Hope and Dedication at MADD Canada’s New Brunswick Memorial Monument this Saturday.



The beautiful granite Monument, located at Fairhaven Memorial Gardens in Moncton, is etched with the names of 58 people who died as a result of someone’s choice to drive after consuming alcohol and/or drugs.

Media are invited to attend the New Brunswick Memorial Monument Ceremony: Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024 Time: 1 p.m. Location: Fairhaven Memorial Gardens, 1177 Salisbury Rd., Moncton, New Brunswick

The ceremony will include a special video greeting from MADD Canada National President, Tanya Hansen Pratt. Tanya’s mother, Beryl, is included on the Manitoba Provincial Monument. “I know what it means to my family that our mother is remembered in this way and I am honoured that we are able to honour other families.”

“With our New Brunswick Memorial Monument and Ceremony of Hope and Dedication, we honour the lives lost as a result of impaired driving related crashes, and acknowledge the ongoing grief and pain suffered by their loved ones,” said Meg Wetmore, MADD Canada’s Atlantic Region Victim Services Manager. “We also illustrate the very real consequences and impact of impaired driving to the general public and urge them to make the commitment to always drive sober, so that other individuals and families never have to suffer this terrible and senseless tragedy.”

MADD Canada has provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. We looking forward to unveiling a Monument in Prince Edward Island this fall and we are working towards establishing a monument in British Columbia.



