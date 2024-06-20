Market Dynamics: Key Players and Competitive Landscape in the Smart Solar Industry

Smart Solar Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart solar market, encompassing advanced digital and communication technologies in solar power systems, has witnessed significant growth recently. Starting at $17.12 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $20.10 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.5%. It will grow to $35.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. This growth is fueled by increasing adoption of clean energy, demand for sustainable solutions, public awareness campaigns, consumer awareness, and government subsidies on solar.

Rising Adoption of Green Energy Drives Market Growth

The surge in green energy adoption, driven by climate change mitigation and reduced dependence on finite fossil fuels, is a key factor propelling the smart solar market. Green energy enhances smart solar technology by optimizing energy production, storage, and distribution, thereby fostering efficient and sustainable renewable energy systems.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc., Siemens AG, and others are focusing on innovative solutions like smart photovoltaics to enhance energy efficiency monitoring and integration with emerging technologies. For instance, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. introduced LUNA 2.0 in January 2024, a smart PV solution designed to improve the efficiency, monitoring, and control of solar energy generation.

Market Segments

• Product Type: Photovoltaic Cells, Photovoltaic Panels, Inverters, Generators, Other Products

• Service: Asset Management, Network Monitoring, Meter Data Management, Remote Metering, Other Services

• End-User: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the smart solar market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities are available in the complete report.

