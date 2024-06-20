Lipase Food Enzymes Market to Cross $787.6 Million by 2031 | CAGR 6.8%

Lipase Food Enzymes

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Lipase Food Enzymes Market," The lipase food enzymes market size was valued at $417.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $787.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Overview of Lipase Enzymes

Lipase is a digestive enzyme that breaks down fats and oils into fatty acids and glycerol. It is produced by the pancreas and small intestine, and is also found in certain foods and supplements. Lipase aids in fat digestion and absorption, and is used in various supplements marketed towards individuals with digestive issues such as pancreatitis, cystic fibrosis, and celiac disease. Notable lipase enzyme supplements include NOW Super Enzymes, Source Naturals Essential Enzymes, and Enzymedica Lypo Gold.

Market Segmentation

The global lipase food enzymes market is segmented based on source, form, application, and region.

By Source:

Microorganisms: The dominant source segment in 2021, contributing $303.5 million and projected to reach $584.4 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.0%. Microbial lipases are produced through fermentation and widely used in food applications due to their efficiency and adaptability.

Animals and Plants: Other sources of lipase include animal and plant-based products, though they hold smaller market shares compared to microbial sources.

By Form:

Powder: The leading form in 2021 with a revenue of $234.4 million, expected to reach $429.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. Powdered lipase enzymes are favored for their stability and ease of incorporation into various food products.

Liquid: This segment is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate. Liquid lipase enzymes are used to enhance the flavor, texture, and shelf life of processed foods.

By Application:

Food & Beverage Processing: The largest application segment in 2021, with a revenue contribution of $260.2 million, projected to reach $486.5 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.7%. This includes sub-segments such as bakery and dairy products.

Animal Feed: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Lipase enzymes in animal feed improve nutrient utilization and animal health, enhancing productivity and reducing feed costs.

By Region:

North America: Dominated the market in 2021, accounting for $156.5 million, and is expected to reach $287.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.5%. Factors driving growth include the demand for enzyme-modified cheese, processed foods, and functional foods, alongside the prevalence of digestive disorders.

Market Drivers and Trends

Increasing Demand for Processed and Functional Foods: Rising consumer interest in processed foods and functional foods that offer health benefits drives the demand for lipase enzymes.

Health Awareness: Growing awareness of digestive health and the benefits of enzymes in managing conditions like lactose intolerance and celiac disease boosts market growth.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in enzyme production, particularly microbial fermentation, enhance the efficiency and application range of lipase enzymes in the food industry.

Impact of COVID-19

The pandemic has disrupted global supply chains, affecting ingredient availability and production timelines. Changes in consumer behavior, with more people cooking at home, have also influenced the market, presenting both challenges and opportunities for growth.

Major players in the lipase food enzymes market include Creative Enzymes, Enzyme Development Corporation, Infinita Biotech Private Limited, Laboratoire Therascience Luxembourg, AB Enzymes, Advanced Enzymes, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., Antozyme Biotech Private Limited, BASF SE, Biocatalysts Limited, Bioven Ingredients, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Novozymes A/S, Ultreze Enzymes Private Limited, and Yiming Biotechnology.

