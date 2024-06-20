Global Sports Fitness Wear Market Report 2024: Trends, Insights, and Projections

Sports And Fitness Wears Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sports and fitness wear market is projected to grow from $67.58 billion in 2023 to $71.48 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8%. This growth is attributed to increasing fitness and health awareness, the athleisure trend, celebrity endorsements, technological innovations, and the rise of e-commerce. The market is anticipated to reach $89.94 billion by 2028, driven by sustainability, digitalization, emerging markets, and innovation in performance wear.

Increasing Focus on Sports Participation Drives Market Growth

The increasing focus on sports participation is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the sports and fitness wear market. Sports participation involves engagement in various sports and physical activities, offering practical benefits such as performance enhancement and injury prevention.

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), 236.9 million Americans, or 77.6% of the population, engaged in at least one sport activity in 2023, marking a 1.9% increase from 2021. Pickleball, in particular, saw a participation increase of 85.7% year-over-year. This growing participation will propel the sports and fitness wear market forward.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the sports and fitness wear market include Nike Inc., Adidas AG, Decathlon Group, and The Gap Inc. These companies focus on product innovation and personalization, such as customized running shoes. For instance, ASICS Corporation launched the ASICS x Solana UI Collection in November 2022, featuring custom-made GT-2000 11 running shoes available globally via Solana Pay as part of its Web3 strategy.

Trends in the Sports and Fitness Wear Market

The market is witnessing several key trends, including the rise of direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, a focus on inclusivity and diversity, and the expansion of sustainable product lines. Additionally, the integration of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies, along with health monitoring and fitness tracking features, are becoming more prevalent in sports and fitness wear.

Market Segments:

• Product: Top Wear, Bottom Wear, Support Items

• Application: Outdoor, Sports-Inspired, Performance

• End User: Men, Women

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the sports and fitness wear market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

