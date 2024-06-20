Edge AI Processor Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues By 2030

Edge AI Processor Market

Increased adoption of electronic items may boost demand for Edge AI processors, driving market share growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report by Allied Market Research on the global edge AI processor market provides valuable insights into the key findings, research methodology, major segments, dynamics, influencing factors, and prime investment opportunities. It includes market forecasts, competitive analysis, and market size and share analysis. As per the report, the industry is estimated to hold $9.6 billion with a growing CAGR of 16.0% by 2030. The market generated $2.5 billion in 2021.

This report is a beneficial resource for investors, businesses, shareholders, and newcomers, helping them to gain a comprehensive understanding of the market and make well-informed decisions aligned with their business objectives. Furthermore, the study offers a thorough analysis of market dynamics, encompassing the impact of COVID-19, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, an examination of industry pain points, and value chain analysis.

The drivers, restraints, and opportunities are the forces that influence the growth of the overall market. The global industry is gaining traction due to a rise in the adoption of electric items and the benefits of edge AI processors such as lower data latency, energy efficiency, and operational timeliness. However, the surging adoption of AI-based products and services is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market in the upcoming era.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

The research employs both primary and secondary methods to gather data on various aspects of the international edge AI processor market. Primary market research involves collecting highly reliable data directly from sources, such as consumers in a specific market, through interviews or surveys. Secondary market research involves collecting information from previously published data produced by business groups, international organizations, research institutions, government agencies, and other sources.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Trend analysis in the report offers stakeholders valuable insights, enriching their risk management, strategic planning, and decision-making processes. Additionally, understanding trends in resource usage, demand, or performance enables stakeholders to optimize their resources more effectively, including efficiently managing inventory, workforce, and operational processes.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝟓𝐆

The advent of 5G technology is driving the integration of AI in edge computing by offering the low-latency connectivity needed to support the latest AI abilities. This convergence is creating new opportunities for edge AI applications, making real-time AI processing reliable and allowing greater interconnectivity among devices. The synergy between edge AI and 5G is estimated to transform sectors such as smart cities and transportation, where instant data processing is vital.

𝐀 𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐈 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐨𝐓

The growing presence of IoT devices in homes, industries, and cities is fueling the integration of AI abilities directly into these devices. Through the incorporation of AI into IoT devices, manufacturers are improving device functionality, and facilitating features like predictive maintenance, personalized user experiences, and autonomous operation.

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

Advancements in semiconductor technology have facilitated the creation of edge AI processors that are powerful and energy efficient. These processors can handle complex AI tasks such as machine learning and deep learning with greater efficiency.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

- In April 2024, at the Embedded World conference, Intel and Altera, an Intel company, revealed new edge-optimized processors developed for key vertical industries including manufacturing, retail, aerospace, and healthcare. The lineup includes Altera’s FPGA processors, along with Core CPUs, Atom, and Arc discrete graphics.

- In December 2023, Schneider Electric, a leader in energy management and automation digital transformation, announced a technology collaboration with Hailo Technologies, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) chipmaker. This collaboration aims to integrate Hailo’s advanced processors into Schneider Electric solutions, enhancing their Edge AI abilities.

Competitive analysis

The report also assesses the prominent players operating within the market. This section provides detailed company profiles, outlines their operating business segments, evaluates their business performance, and examines the strategic initiatives undertaken by these players, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and other alliances aimed at expanding their market presence and fostering growth.

Furthermore, the report highlights significant developments made by these players. This section offers an in-depth analysis of the market's competitive landscape, offering valuable insights into the level of competition. The leading players covered in the report include Apple Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Mythic, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, HiSilicon(Shanghai) Technologies Co Limited, Arm Limited, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and Intel Corporation.

In summary, the AMR report on the edge AI processor industry offers insights into various aspects of the market, such as key stakeholders and their dominance-maintaining strategies. The actionable data and market intelligence provided in the report enable businesses to formulate effective growth plans.

