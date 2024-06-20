Regional Analysis of the Smart Glass Market: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific

Smart Glass Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart glass market is projected to grow from $6.71 billion in 2023 to $7.57 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.8%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $11.51 billion by 2028, driven by advancements in smart glass technologies and increasing awareness of energy efficiency.

Growing Construction Industry Propels Market Growth

The growing construction industry is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the smart glass market, facilitating the creation of more sustainable, comfortable, and technologically advanced buildings. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the total construction spending in 2022 was $1,840.9 billion, which increased to $1,978.7 billion in 2023, marking a 7.0% rise. The increase in construction activities due to population growth, urbanization, and a focus on sustainability is driving the demand for smart glass.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., and General Electric Company are operating in the smart glass market, focusing on introducing intelligent and advanced solutions. For instance, in November 2023, Kolbe, in collaboration with Gauzy Ltd., launched a smart privacy glass solution for single-family homes. This technology allows glass to switch from opaque to transparent with the application of power, providing customizable privacy options.

Segments:

• Type: Electrochromic, Suspended Particle Device (SPD), Liquid Crystal, Passive, Other Types

• Control System: Manual, Remote, Mobile-based, Voice-based, Other Control Systems

• End User: Transportation, Construction, Power Generation, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading the Market

Europe was the largest region in the smart glass market in 2023, while North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Smart Glass Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Smart Glass Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart glass market size, smart glass market drivers and trends, smart glass market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The smart glass market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

