Market Dynamics: Key Players and Competitive Landscape in the Security Orchestration, Automation And Response Industry

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, driven by the increasing volume and complexity of cyber threats. Valued at $1.47 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $1.69 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1%. It will grow to $2.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. This growth is attributed to various factors such as the shortage of skilled security personnel, complex security environments, and stringent regulatory requirements compelling organizations to adopt efficient cybersecurity solutions.

Increasing Cybersecurity Threats Fuel Market Expansion

The rise in cybersecurity threats, characterized by malicious activities posing risks to digital infrastructure and data integrity, underscores the critical role of SOAR technologies. These solutions streamline incident detection, analysis, and response processes, thereby bolstering organizations' resilience against evolving threats. For instance, according to the Australian Cyber Security Centre, cyber crime reports surged by 13% in 2022, highlighting the escalating need for robust cybersecurity measures.

Security Orchestration, Automation And Response Market Key Players and Market Innovations

Leading companies in the SOAR market, including IBM Corporation, ServiceNow Inc., and Palo Alto Networks (Demisto), are focusing on innovation to enhance threat management capabilities. Innovations like ThreatAdvisor 3.0 by DirectDefense exemplify advancements aimed at automating security operations and improving incident response efficiency. These solutions integrate AI and machine learning to mitigate security threats effectively.

Security Orchestration, Automation And Response Market Segments:

• Component: Solution, Services

• Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

• Application: Threat Intelligence, Network Forensics, Incident Response, Compliance, Other Applications

• Vertical: Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Retail And E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government, Education, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the SOAR market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing region through 2028. Regional dynamics and growth opportunities are detailed in the comprehensive report.

