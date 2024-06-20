Exponential Growth Expected in Generative AI in Fashion Market, Projected to Reach $0.47 Billion by 2028

Generative AI in Fashion Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The generative AI in fashion market has grown exponentially in recent years, expanding from $0.09 billion in 2023 to $0.13 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.7%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to the rise of fashion tech startups, consumer insights and trend forecasting, cross-industry inspiration, and sustainability concerns.

The generative AI in fashion market size is expected to continue its exponential growth, projected to reach $0.47 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 38.1%. This growth can be attributed to increasing hyper-personalization, sustainability solutions, on-demand manufacturing, and rising demand for generating representative fashion models. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in machine learning, virtual try-on technologies, customization trends, real-time trend analysis, AI-generated influencer fashion, and AI-powered styling.

E-Commerce Fuels Growth of Generative AI in Fashion

The rising e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of generative AI in the fashion market. E-commerce, which involves the buying and selling of goods or services over the internet, has grown due to the convenience of shopping, shifting consumer preferences, social media influence, and improved logistics. Generative AI in fashion enhances e-commerce by providing unique, personalized, and trend-driven products, optimizing supply chains, promoting sustainability, and boosting customer engagement and sales.

E-Commerce Fuels Growth of Generative AI in Fashion

Major Companies and Market Trends

Major companies in the generative AI in fashion market include Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Adobe Inc., Zalando SE, Farfetch Group Limited, Stitch Fix Inc., and Myntra Designs Pvt. Ltd. These companies are focusing on technological advancements such as generative AI-driven platforms to automate the design process and create unique and customizable fashion concepts.

Innovative Generative AI Platforms Revolutionizing the Fashion Industry

Companies in the generative AI in fashion market are developing generative AI-driven platforms to automate design processes and create unique fashion concepts.

Segments:

• By Component: Solutions, Services

• By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-premises

• By Category: Clothing, Accessories, Beauty and Cosmetics, Other Categories

• By Application: Product Recommendation, Product Search and Discovery, Supply Chain Management and Demand Forecasting, Creative Designing & Trend Forecasting, Customer Relationship Management, Virtual Assistants, Other Applications

• By End User: Fashion Designers, Fashion Stores

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the generative AI in fashion market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

Generative AI In Fashion Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Generative AI In Fashion Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on generative ai in fashion market size, generative ai in fashion market drivers and trends, generative ai in fashion market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The generative ai in fashion market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

