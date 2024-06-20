The Nair Experience: Unveiling Smooth, Radiant Skin This Summer

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer's on the horizon, and with it comes the desire to bare more skin and embrace the warm weather. But achieving that smooth, touchable feeling requires the right tools. Enter the all-new Nair experience to elevate your hair removal routine and leave you with radiant, summer-ready skin.



Nair Body Creams and Shower Creams have undergone a delightful transformation, and overpowering chemical smells are now a thing of the past. Their new Scentsational formulas are your go-to summer essentials. Whether you prefer the invigorating escape of Moroccan Argan Oil and Orange Blossom or the tropical vibes of Coconut Oil and Vitamin E, the Nair Shower Creams offer a delightful olfactory experience. For those who prefer a body cream, Nair boasts a variety of pampering scents: Aloe and Water Lily, Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E, and Oat Milk and Vanilla.

And these advanced formulas go beyond simply removing hair. They’re also enriched with exfoliating ingredients that gently remove dead skin cells, revealing the radiant, healthy skin beneath. This dual action leaves your skin feeling irresistibly smooth and helps prevent ingrown hairs—a common concern during the summer months.

Nair understands the importance of skin health, too. That's why these new formulas are meticulously crafted to be gentle. They are free of dyes, parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, making them suitable for most skin types.

This summer, achieve the smooth, radiant skin you deserve with the Nair experience. Visit Naircare.com or find Nair at major retailers like Ulta, Amazon, and Walmart.

