Security and Surveillance Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $26.22 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The security and surveillance market has witnessed robust growth, expanding from $17.51 billion in 2023 to $19.17 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. It will grow to $26.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth trajectory is attributed to several factors including warfare and conflict, urbanization, population growth, criminal activities, and intelligence operations.

Increasing Terrorism and Illegal Activities Drive Market Growth

The rise in terrorism and illegal activities globally is a significant driver for the security and surveillance market. These threats stem from socio-economic disparities, political instability, religious extremism, and global interconnectedness. Security systems play a crucial role in detecting and preventing such incidents through advanced monitoring and analysis capabilities.

Security And Surveillance Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc. are at the forefront, focusing on AI-driven surveillance solutions to enhance security measures. For instance, Vivotek Inc. launched VORTEX, a cloud-based AI surveillance solution, integrating deep learning technologies for improved threat detection and operational efficiency.

Security And Surveillance Market Segments:

• Type: Security Cameras, Digital Video Recorder And Network Video Recorder (DVR And NVR)

• Technology Type: Video Surveillance, Smart Home Security, Information Technology (IT) Security, Workplace Surveillance

• End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the security and surveillance market in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The region's rapid urbanization and increasing infrastructural developments are driving the demand for advanced security solutions.

