Empowering Finance Teams: Integrating RPA for Better Decision-Making

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robotic process automation (RPA) in finance market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with projections indicating continued expansion. Starting from $7.87 billion in 2023, the market is forecasted to grow to $9.82 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as cost reduction, regulatory compliance, data accuracy, competitive advantage, and enhanced customer experience.

Exponential Growth Driven by Automation and Digital Transformation

Looking ahead, the robotic process automation in finance market is expected to experience exponential growth, reaching $24.12 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 25.2%. This growth will be fueled by the automation of regulatory reporting and compliance tasks, integration capabilities, digital transformation initiatives, improved customer experience, and the integration of RPA with advanced analytics.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Capgemini Technology Services India Limited, and ServiceNow Inc., among others, are driving innovation in the RPA space. These companies focus on developing end-to-end automation solutions to streamline operations, reduce costs, minimize errors, and enhance overall efficiency in financial processes.

In a strategic move, SMA Technologies introduced OpCon RPA in July 2023, expanding its automation platform capabilities specifically for financial services. This addition allows clients to automate UI-specific workflows, thereby increasing operational efficiency and reducing manual intervention in financial workflows.

Trends Shaping the Future of RPA in Finance

In the forecast period, key trends include the integration of RPA with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), a shift towards cloud-based RPA solutions, adoption of cognitive automation, human-automation collaboration, and enhanced security features. These trends highlight the industry's move towards more intelligent and flexible automation solutions.

Segments:

• Product: Software, Hardware, Services

• Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• Application: Asset Management, Fund And Security Services, Retail And Lending Management, Trading And Financial Management, Insurance, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Way

North America emerged as the largest region in the robotic process automation in finance market in 2023. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Robotic Process Automation In Finance Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Robotic Process Automation In Finance Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on robotic process automation in finance market size, robotic process automation in finance market drivers and trends, robotic process automation in finance market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The robotic process automation in finance market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

