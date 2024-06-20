Global Digestive Enzymes Market Size Expected to Grow at 8.7% CAGR, Reaching USD 1.64 Billion by 2031

Digestive Enzymes Market Research, 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR during the forecast timeframe.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Digestive Enzymes Market was estimated at USD 699.40 million in 2021 and is expected to hit USD 1.64 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The key market players analyzed in the global digestive enzymes market report include Abbott Laboratories, Brain Group Co Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Amway Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Country Life, LLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Douglas Laboratories, Garden of Life, Vox Nutrition Johnson & Johnson, Metagenics Inc., Mimi’s Rock Corporation, Otsuka Holding Co ltd, Soho Flordis International Health, The Enzymedica Group, and Biotics Research Corporation.

Impact of Covid-19 on Digestive Enzymes Market Scenario:

• Various restrictions imposed on the production and transportation of products impacted the global digestive enzymes market negatively, especially during the initial period.

• However, with the mass vaccination drives on board, the global situation is gradually getting back on track and the market for digestive enzymes has also started recovering at a quick pace.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Surge in number of fitness centers and gymnasiums, increase in awareness about GI health, and growing focus on preventive disease management drive the growth of the global digestive enzymes market. Based on applications, the prescription medicine segment held the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR by 2031.

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The global digestive enzymes market is analyzed across origin, enzyme type, applications, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on origin, the microbial segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2021, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The animal and plant segments are also assessed in the report.

Based on enzyme type, the carbohydrase segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The protease segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period. The lipase and other enzyme segments are also analyzed in the report.

Based on applications, the prescription medicine segment held nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The sports nutrition segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.4% throughout the forecast period. The infant nutrition segment is also covered in the report.

Based on region, the global digestive enzymes market across North America generated more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

