Immersive Display Powerhouse NPC and Audio Legend Aiwa Gear Up to Mesmerize at Poland Electronics Show 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guangzhou Xianyou Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd (also known as NPC), a leading tech brand, will make a prominent appearance at the Poland Electronics Show 2024, one of Central and Eastern Europe's largest consumer electronics trade shows, which will be held from June 21 to 23 at Ptak Warsaw Expo in Poland. NPC will be exhibiting at Booth D3.13b.

As a pioneering force in high-resolution displays and intelligent home ecosystems, NPC is set to present a slew of ground-breaking technologies that promise to push the boundaries of visual and digital experiences. Among the key attractions will be their magnificent QLED smart TVs, which include micron-level dot matrix contrast management, an expansive color gamut, and a full-channel 120Hz high refresh rate for unrivaled visual quality.

Furthermore, NPC's professional-grade gaming monitors, designed with ultra-high refresh rates and lightning-fast response times, are poised to take the gaming experience to new heights. In addition to their display capabilities, NPC will demonstrate their innovative portable projectors and high-performance all-in-one computers, which are designed to seamlessly fit into modern smart home ecosystems, increasing ease and efficiency.

Joining forces with NPC at this year's event is the legendary Japanese home appliance brand Aiwa, renowned for its exceptional audio engineering and user-centric innovations. Aiwa intends to present its latest audio products and smart home gadgets, maintaining its tradition of pushing the frontiers of sound quality and user experience.

NPC and Aiwa extend a warm invitation to industry professionals, tech enthusiasts, and consumers alike to attend this technological extravaganza. Immerse yourself in the latest advancements, broaden your horizons, and witness first-hand the pulse of the industry as these two titans join forces with other esteemed peers to redefine the possibilities of modern living.

About NPC

Established in 2005, NPC is a worldwide technology company committed to providing superior audio-visual and smart home experiences through continual innovation and unwavering pursuit of quality. With a diverse portfolio encompassing QLED smart TVs, professional gaming monitors, intelligent projectors, and all-in-one computers, NPC has consistently pushed the boundaries of what's possible, revolutionizing the way consumers interact with technology in their daily lives.

Media contact:

Company Name: Guangzhou Xianyou Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd

Telephone: +86 020-86163637

E-mail: xy@npc-cn.com

Website: www.npc-cn.com