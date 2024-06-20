Compliance at the Speed of Technology: Global Insights for 2024

Regulatory Compliance Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The regulatory compliance market size has shown robust growth, increasing from $19.44 billion in 2023 to $21.16 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This growth is attributed to heightened regulatory scrutiny, expanded legal frameworks, and increased adoption of industry standards and reporting standards.

Increasing Focus on Fraud Prevention Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of fraudulent activities, fueled by digital advancements and evolving criminal tactics, underscores the necessity for stringent regulatory compliance. Such measures aim to establish standards and oversight mechanisms that prevent illicit behavior and ensure transparency in financial transactions.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players such as Microsoft Corporation, IBM, and Deloitte are pioneering technologically advanced solutions in regulatory compliance. For instance, Dell Technologies offers robust supply chain management software to enhance compliance and supply assurance, addressing regulatory requirements effectively.

Innovations like E2open's Supply Network Discovery application enable proactive risk identification within supply networks, strengthening compliance and supply chain resilience.

Major Trends in the Regulatory Compliance Market

In the forecast period, key trends include increased regulatory complexity, real-time monitoring and reporting, and a focus on ethical governance. Technologies such as AI-powered compliance monitoring are also gaining prominence, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of compliance efforts.

Segments

•Type: Service, Software

•Application: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

•End Users: Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Construction And Engineering, Mining, Retail, Healthcare, Transportation And Logistics, General Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Emerging

North America dominated the regulatory compliance market in 2023, driven by stringent regulatory frameworks and technological advancements. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, supported by increasing regulatory requirements and digital transformation initiatives.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the regulatory compliance market:

Regulatory Compliance Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Regulatory Compliance Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on regulatory compliance market size, regulatory compliance market drivers and trends, regulatory compliance market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The regulatory compliance market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

