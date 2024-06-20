Base Oil Global Market Analysis, Trends, Growth, Research And Forecast 2030

Base Oil Industry Size, Share, Growth Statistics, and Trending Opportunities by 2030 | Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation , Evonik Industries AG

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global base oil market report by Allied Market Research primarily focuses on the current market analysis for the forecast period. The study offers both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the industry from 2021 to 2030, assisting stakeholders in understanding the industry's current state. It highlights the key factors and trends driving the growth of the market. The research encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including market size and share, sales forecasting, challenges, restraints, and opportunities. As per the report, the market is expected to witness a revenue growth of $41.7 billion with a noteworthy CAGR of 1.8% by 2030. The industry generated a market share of $34.9 billion in 2020.

Research methodology

Allied Market Research delivers comprehensive research and analysis to its clients, drawing from a diverse range of factual inputs. These inputs include interviews with industry experts, reliable data sources, and geographical analysis. In-house industry specialists are instrumental in developing customized analytic tools to the global market's demands. The research methodology for the base oil market includes extensive primary and secondary research efforts.

Primary research delves into comprehensive, evidence-supported responses, while secondary research comprises a thorough examination of products and their various applications. Additionally, AMR analyzes news releases, credible industry bulletins, and government websites to develop exclusive industry insights. Moreover, we consider various internal and external business environmental factors that may hinder a company's growth strategy, providing relevant solutions based on these assessments.

Competitive analysis

The report provides an in-depth examination of the competitive dynamics within the market, offering insights into the strengths, product portfolios, market size and share analysis, business performance, and market positioning of key industry players. It involves scrutinizing the strategic initiatives undertaken by these players to enhance their footprint, such as forging agreements and exploring new business domains.

Moreover, the report involves other tactics adopted by players, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches for optimizing growth and market reach. The top entities covered in the report include Saudi Aramco, Phillips 66 Company, AVISTA OIL AG, Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, S-OIL CORPORATION, Evonik Industries AG, PT Pertamina, and Neste Oyj.

Industry highlights

In October 2021, Chevron Corporation (CVX), via Chevron Global Energy Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary, signed an agreement with Neste Oyj to acquire the latter's base oil business in Finland. The agreement includes Neste's prestigious NEXBASE premium brand, its Porvoo base oil production volumes, a comprehensive global marketing and distribution platform, and brand and formulation approvals.

In September 2022, OQ Chemicals introduced its latest innovation, the ester base oil Oxlube L7-NPG, formulated to enhance the performance and efficiency of electric vehicles (EVs). This advanced formulation empowers lubricant manufacturers to create optimized e-driveline lubricants with low viscosity, a high flash point, and easy biodegradability.

Regional analysis

The AMR report conducts a comprehensive analysis of market performance in various global regions, namely LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. According to the regional assessment, Asia-Pacific generated the highest share in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain this position in the forecast period. The increasing rate of motorization in developing countries of Asia-Pacific is boosting the demand for lubricants, thereby leading to a rise in the demand for base oil.

In summary, the AMR report provides a thorough examination of key elements within the global base oil industry, encompassing primary growth drivers, investment prospects, emerging trends, and detailed segmental and regional analyses. Moreover, it offers insights into the financial standing of industry leaders and outlines the competitive landscape through methodologies such as Porter’s five forces analysis.

