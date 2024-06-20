Flash News: OKX Expands Offerings with the Addition of LayerZero's ZRO Token on its Perpetual Futures Market

NASSAU, The Bahamas, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 20, 2024.



OKX Expands Offerings with the Addition of LayerZero's ZRO Token on its Perpetual Futures Market

OKX will list LayerZero's ZRO token on its perpetual futures market today at 12:30 PM (UTC). The new ZRO/USDT perpetual listing will allow customers to long or short ZRO with up to 50x leverage. In addition, margin trading and Simple Earn for ZRO will become available from 4:00 AM (UTC) on June 21.

OKX also listed ZRO on its spot market on June 20 at 12:00 PM (UTC). To celebrate this new addition, OKX launched a 'LayerZero Trade and Earn' campaign with an 80,000 USDT prize pool. Further details on the campaign are available here.



LayerZero is an omnichain interoperability protocol that facilitates secure and reliable cross-chain communication. By focusing on intrinsic security and universal semantics, LayerZero aims to leverage its Omnichain Messaging Protocol (OMP) to achieve a fully-connected mesh network that's scalable to all blockchains and use cases. For a deep dive into LayerZero and how it's bridging the gap with omnichain interoperability, click here.



To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.