Global Smart Cooktop Market Analysis: Trends and Forecasts 2024-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart cooktop market is expected to grow from $1.60 billion in 2023 to $1.79 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.7%. This growth trajectory is anticipated to continue, with the market reaching $2.63 billion by 2028, driven by a CAGR of 10.1%. Key factors contributing to this expansion include technological advancements, changing consumer lifestyles, and the increasing adoption of home automation.

Growing Demand for Smart Home Adoption Propels Market Growth

The rising demand for smart home technology is a significant factor driving the growth of the smart cooktop market. Smart home adoption integrates interconnected devices and systems within households, enhancing convenience, efficiency, and control over various domestic activities through automation and remote access. According to a 2023 survey by Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., 86% of UK homebuyers would consider a smart home for their next property, with many willing to pay a premium. This growing consumer interest underscores the enhanced functionality and convenience offered by smart cooktops, fueling market growth.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global smart cooktop market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14496&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the smart cooktop market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens Home Appliances, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Bosch Home Appliances, and Electrolux AB. These companies are focusing on developing advanced solutions like smart gas stoves to gain a competitive edge. For example, Xiaomi Corporation launched the Mijia Smart Gas Stove S2 in December 2023, featuring advanced technology and smart functionality for precise temperature control and enhanced safety.

Segments:

• By Fuel Type: Electric, Gas

• By Technology: Induction Cooktops, Radiant Cooktops, Gas Cooktops

• By End-User: Residential, Commercial

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the smart cooktop market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global smart cooktop market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-cooktop-global-market-report

Smart Cooktop Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Smart Cooktop Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart cooktop market size, smart cooktop market drivers and trends, smart cooktop market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The smart cooktop market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

