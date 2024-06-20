Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Diagnosis Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $6.42 Billion by 2028

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Diagnosis Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HIV diagnosis market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, with revenues expanding from $3.79 billion in 2023 to $4.2 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. This growth trajectory can be attributed to the expansion of voluntary counseling and testing services, advancements in HIV antibody tests, the global impact of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and community-led and peer-led initiatives.

Rising Blood Donation Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of blood donation is anticipated to propel the HIV diagnosis market forward. Blood donation involves the voluntary collection of blood, which has seen enhanced participation due to improved medical technologies, community engagement efforts, and more effective donor recruitment strategies. Organizations like NHS Blood and Transplant have seen an uptick in new donors, contributing to a larger pool of blood samples available for HIV testing. This surge in blood donations enables more extensive screening for HIV antigens and antibodies, thereby enhancing the accuracy and reliability of HIV diagnoses.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Siemens Healthineers are focusing on advancing chip-based real-time PCR technologies for HIV detection. These innovations aim to improve testing accuracy, reduce turnaround times, and enhance accessibility across different healthcare settings. For example, Molbio Diagnostics recently launched the Truenat HIV-1 test, utilizing Taqman chemistry on microfluidic chips to quantify viral loads with high sensitivity and specificity.

Advancements in Testing Technologies

In the forecast period, significant trends include the adoption of targeted testing strategies and community-based testing and outreach initiatives. There is also a growing emphasis on equity, inclusivity, and policy-driven funding priorities to expand access to HIV diagnosis services globally.

Segments

•Product: Consumables, Instruments, Software and Services

•Mode: Self-Test, Lab-Based

•End User: Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Research Institutions

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America held the largest share of the HIV diagnosis market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness levels. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by increasing healthcare investments and rising awareness about HIV/AIDS.

