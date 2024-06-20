Blockchain Devices Market Set for 43.15% CAGR Surge, Reaching USD 15696.22 million by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain Devices Market size was valued at USD 621.83 Million in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 890.15 Million in 2023 to USD 15696.22 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 43.15% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

The following are the key Blockchain Devices Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Devices that operate or utilize a Blockchain network to function efficiently are termed blockchain devices. Rising adoption of Blockchain technology and growing demand for cryptocurrency are slated to set the tone for blockchain device demand over the coming years.

Rising acceptance of cryptocurrency and growing demand for NFTs around the world are projected to set the tone for blockchain device companies going forward. High investments in the development of novel devices will also be a key trend governing blockchain devices market development. Leading consumer electronics companies can get ahead by simply integrating Blockchain software into their devices to maximize their revenue generation scope. Launching new and innovative devices integrated with other advanced technologies could also create new opportunities for blockchain device companies in the long run.

Crypto Wallets - Most Rewarding Blockchain Devices of Future

• Tony Fadell, known for designing the Apple iPod collaborated with Ledger in December 2022 for a new hardware wallet product range that can store NFT. The device, namely, Ledger Stax featured a curved E Ink display and is available in multiple color options for customers.

• Trezor, dealing in offline crypto wallets, released new hardware wallets specifically for beginners during the initial days of October 2023.

NFTs (nonfungible tokens) and Cryptocurrency are projected to be key blockchain-based products, thus, posing as key drivers boosting the blockchain devices market growth on a worldwide level. New as well as established blockchain device providers can easily penetrate and increase their market share by launching novel crypto and NFT hardware wallets.

Innovative Blockchain Device Development Will be Top Priority for Market Players Over the Decade

• In April 2024, Ordz Games, a leading provider of Blockchain-based gaming around the world, launched a new handheld Blockchain-based gaming device. BitBoy One was revealed at the Hong Kong Web3 Gaming Expo and is projected to allow gamers to earn bitcoin while playing games on it.

• HTC, a leading consumer electronics provider based in Taiwan, launched its Exodus 1 product, which was its first Blockchain-based smartphone. Customers can only buy this phone by paying for it using Bitcoin or Ether cryptocurrencies.

• In March 2022, NSAV, a Blockchain and digital asset technology organization, launched a new Blockchain home mining device. HIVE can mine multiple tokens and was launched with Metaverse Network LLC.

Every device manufacturer in the world can enter the blockchain devices market simply by integrating Blockchain software with their hardware offerings. From smartphones to gaming devices, the scope of blockchain device manufacturers is limitless as the demand for more secure devices increases around the world. Cryptocurrency mining devices are also slated to emerge as a highly opportune space for market players in the long run.

The blockchain devices market is a relatively easy one to get into or even dominate but, the blockchain devices market players need to choose their strategies carefully. Blockchain adoption is still in its initial stages, and this is why companies can spend more on innovation to develop their offerings for the increasingly competitive future and gain a competitive edge over other market players.

