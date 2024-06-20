China and the ROK Hold the First 2+2 Vice-Ministerial Level Diplomatic and Security Dialogue

On June 18, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Deputy Director of the Office for International Military Cooperation of the Central Military Commission Zhang Baoqun co-chaired the first 2+2 vice-ministerial level diplomatic and security dialogue with First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Hong Kyun and Director General of International Policy Bureau of the Ministry of National Defense Lee Seung-buhm of the Republic of Korea (ROK) in Seoul. The two sides communicated their respective diplomatic and security policies, and had candid and in-depth exchanges of views on China-ROK relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern. On the same day, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and his delegation also met with ROK Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

Both sides reaffirmed that they value and would like to grow the good neighborly and friendly relations and mutually-beneficial cooperation between China and the ROK. They agreed to actively carry out dialogue and exchanges at all levels and in various areas, step up communication, enhance political mutual trust and advance practical cooperation through dialogue mechanisms including the high-level strategic dialogue between the foreign ministries, the 2+2 diplomatic and security dialogue and the track 1.5 dialogue, and promote the sound and steady development of the China-ROK strategic cooperative partnership. The two sides agreed to enhance exchanges at the sub-national level and between the youth to steadily improve the friendly relations between the two peoples. The Chinese side stated its solemn position on issues bearing on China's core interests and major concerns, such as the Taiwan question, and asked the ROK to handle these issues properly. The ROK reiterated that its position of respecting the one-China principle remains unchanged.

The Chinese side pointed out that China champions the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, practices true multilateralism, advocates that countries' legitimate security concerns should be respected, advances global security cooperation through dialogue and consultation, and opposes hegemonism, unilateralism and power politics. China and the ROK, having both benefited from economic globalization, should jointly safeguard the stable and unimpeded global industrial and supply chains, reject turning economic issues into political or security ones, and oppose all forms of trade protectionism and moves to build walls and set up obstacles.

The two sides expounded on their positions and views on the Korean Peninsula issue. The Chinese side stressed that safeguarding peace and stability on the Peninsula is consistent with the common interests of all parties, including China and the ROK. How the Korean Peninsula issue developed into the current situation and where the crux lies is clear. The pressing task is to cool down the situation, avoid escalation of confrontation and rivalry, and keep to the major direction of political settlement. China has always determined its position on the merits of the matter itself and will continue to play a constructive role in its own way in the Peninsula affairs.

The ROK mentioned the engagement and cooperation between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Russia. The Chinese side noted that the DPRK and Russia, as friendly and close neighbors, have the legitimate need for exchanges, cooperation and development of relations. Relevant high-level engagement is the bilateral arrangement between two sovereign countries. Holding the first 2+2 vice-ministerial level diplomatic and security dialogue between China and the ROK was agreed quite early on by the two sides in light of the need of growing bilateral relations and has no particular link to the engagement between other countries.