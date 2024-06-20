Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,608 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the latest incident in the Ayungin Shoal

PHILIPPINES, June 20 - Press Release
June 20, 2024

Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the latest incident in the Ayungin Shoal

China, sumosobra na!

Sobrang kabastusan na po ang sunud-sunod na mga pambubully ng China sa ating mga kababayan sa sarili nating teritoryo. Hindi na rin po uubra ang paawa epek at pa-victim nila dahil kitang-kita naman po kung gaano sila walang respeto sa loob ng ating sariling teritoryo. Klaro naman po na ang Ayungin Shoal ay atin. Sa pagbisita po natin sa Pag-asa Island noong Mayo, nakita po natin ang mala-higanteng mga barko at mas advance na teknolohiyang ginagamit ng China Coast Guard na panakot sa ating Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). Nakakabahala rin po na bukod sa kanilang kagamitan ay mas nagiging agresibo na po sila sa pag-atake.

Napakahalaga po na magkaisa tayong mga Pilipino sa labang ito. Taos-puso po tayong nagpapasalamat sa ating mga kababayan lalo na po sa PCG, Armed Forces of the Philippines at maging sa mga mangingisda at mga sibilyan na buong tapang na nakikipagsapalaran sa West Philippine Sea araw-araw. Saludo po kami sa inyo.

We also wish to commend and express our full support for the official submission to the United Nations regarding our entitlement to an extended continental shelf in the West Philippine Sea. This proactive step not only solidifies our historical claim over the Kalayaan Island Group, but also affirms our commitment to adhere to the rule of law at all times, rejecting any form of bullying, intimidation or false narratives.

For this, we extend our gratitude to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the National Mapping and Resource Information Agency (NAMRIA) for their leadership in this action.

This and all other incidents provide an opportunity for Filipinos to unite and assert our rights in the West Philippine Sea more strongly than ever.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the latest incident in the Ayungin Shoal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more