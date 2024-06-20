Submit Release
Statement of Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero on the recent incident in Ayungin Shoal

June 20, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT FRANCIS "CHIZ" G. ESCUDERO ON THE RECENT INCIDENT IN AYUNGIN SHOAL

The escalation of tensions in the West Philippine Sea is alarming, and the Senate will be seeking a full briefing from the DFA on the latest incident, as well as the efforts being undertaken to address this.

In the meantime, the DFA should go beyond the filing of diplomatic protests each time an incident occurs, and must explore every means to conduct a meaningful dialogue with their counterparts from Beijing with the end in view of avoiding further escalation, without giving up any of our rights and privileges in our claimed territory vis-a-vis theirs.

As our diplomats work to advance our interests, I urge our Armed Forces to explore alternative methods to deliver provisions to the Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal so that our troops are properly resupplied while minimizing the risks and achieving our desired objectives.

