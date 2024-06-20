【Tourism + gastronomy】Nine Cities of Gastronomy from South and North Americas present culinary delights at “City of Gastronomy Showcase”

MACAU, June 20 - The “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” welcomes the public at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 14 to 23 June. As one of the three major highlights, the “City of Gastronomy Showcase” brings together chefs from 26 Creative Cities of Gastronomy from worldwide across Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, South and North Americas, to conduct 60 wonderful sessions of culinary showcase. The event fosters concerted development between “tourism + gastronomy” and radiates Macao’s dynamic and strengths as a platform and UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Free sampling of delicacies from nine Cities of Gastronomy in South and North Americas

The “City of Gastronomy Showcase” is staging six to seven sessions from 3:30 p.m. to about 10 p.m. daily until 23 June. Coming from Cities of Gastronomy from different countries and regions, the chefs take turn to manifest culinary arts and share their culinary skills and knowledge at the “City of Gastronomy Showcase”. There are free sampling sessions as well. Residents and visitors are drawn for a close encounter with the unique gastronomic culture and glamour of different cities.

Nine Cities of Gastronomy from South and North Americas including Arequipa (Peru), Belém (Brazil), Florianópolis (Brazil), Paraty (Brazil), Cochabamba (Bolivia), Mérida (Mexico), Portoviejo (Ecuador), San Antonio (USA) and Tucson (USA) present 18 sessions of culinary showcase imbued with unique flavors at the Main Stage along Legend Boulevard of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf during the event.

Seafood, braised meat and dessert in a symphony of tastes from South and North Americas

Coming all the way from South and North Americas, chefs prepare signature dishes teeming with authentic tastes from their cities, including Peruvian Ceviche, Jewels of the Amazon, Noah's Ark Underwater, Valley (Llama meat), Cochinita Pibil, Seafood Tonga, Quesa Birria with Blue Corn Tortilla and Sonoran Heirloom Garden Salad, among others. The chef from Paraty (Brazil) even created a special dish named Coronation of Macao, dedicated to this event.

Please visit the themed website for the latest information and schedule of the “City of Gastronomy Showcase” (including 60 wonderful sessions of culinary showcase presented by 26 Creative Cities of Gastronomy from worldwide): https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/gastronomy-fest-2024.

Fantastic sea view and global gastronomy

Alongside the “City of Gastronomy Showcase”, the “International Gastronomy Promenade” offers a wide selection of Asian delicacies presented by 100 food stalls. There are about 700 catering seats, a game zone and a seaside bar zone. The “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” is a confluence of authentic tastes from worldwide, culinary showcase, sea view and lively performances. The Office has poured great efforts in making this large-scale event of gastronomic culture happen, to enrich the diversity of “tourism +” experiences for visitors and residents.

Macao radiates strengths as an exchange platform and Creative City of Gastronomy

In this year of dual celebrations, the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” not just manifests Macao’s unique glamour as an international City of Gastronomy, but also provides an interactive and exchange platform for residents and visitors, while deepening integration of gastronomy with wellness and tourism, among other fields. The event promotes Macao’s tourism and catering industry development, in line with the “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification, manifesting Macao’s dynamic and strengths as a platform and UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.