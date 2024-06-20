US environmental testing market: $2.3 billion in 2020, projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2030, with 5.2% CAGR

US environmental testing market

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US environmental testing market size was valued at $2.3 billion in 2020, and projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Environmental testing is a process where specific methods are used to detect and analyze contaminants in the environment. Environment sampling and analysis results are used to make decisions regarding the cleanup of contaminated areas and water distribution systems to protect public health in case of chemical, biological, or radiological contamination incident. These sample are collected from air, water, soil, and other areas.

Increase in awareness among the citizens and the government regarding the environmental degradation compared to past decade drives the growth of the market. Presence of huge agricultural farms along with technological development in the U.S has led to the application of scientific farming hence, increasing the demand for soil testing. Increase in awareness among people regarding health drives the growth of the pharmaceutical and medical market in this country. Aforementioned factors drive the growth of the U.S. environmental testing market.

Increase in investment of the government as well as private institutions to improve the environmental conditions drives the market growth. Presence of high competition and need for huge capital for the operation of the company is hampering the development of the market. In addition, lack of skilled workforce and shortage of equipment used for environmental testing hinder the market growth. Testing procedures require good equipment that ensures good cooperation between the manufacturing companies and government testing services to drive the market. These services are not fulfilled, owing to lack of expertise that hamper the usage of environmental testing equipment.

The US environmental testing market is segmented on the basis of sample, contaminant, and technology. Depending on sample, it is classified into wastewater, air, soil, and water. On the basis of contaminant, it is fragmented into organic compounds, microbiological contaminants, residues, heavy metals, and solids. by technology, it is divided into conventional method and rapid method.

The major companies profiled in this US environmental testing industry report include Alpha Analytical, Inc., American Environmental Testing Laboratory, LLC., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, EMSL Analytical, Inc., Hydrologic Associates USA, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Microbac Laboratories, Inc, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, Pace Analytical Services, LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Additional growth strategies such as expansion of production capacities, acquisition, and partnership in the development of the innovative products from manufacturers have helped to attain key developments in the US environmental testing market trends.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

By technology, the rapid method segment garnered the 80% of market share in 2020.

By sample, wastewater segment contributed nearly 50% of market revenue in 2020.

By contaminant, organic compounds segment dominated the US environmental testing market share by 46% in 2020.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Alpha Analytical, Inc.

American Environmental Testing Laboratory, LLC.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

EMSL Analytical, Inc.

Hydrologic Associates USA, Inc.

Intertek Group plc

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation

Pace Analytical Services, LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated