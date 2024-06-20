Marcroft Medical Now Offers the Philips EPIQ Elite Diagnostic Ultrasound System at an Affordable Price
Discover the Philips EPIQ Elite Ultrasound at Marcroft Medical. The system enhances patient care with superior imaging performance and is affordable.
The Philips EPIQ Elite Ultrasound System is the best in its class, offering unparalleled imaging performance, advanced technology, and precision to provide the highest standard of patient care.”RIDGEFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcroft Medical, a leading distributor of top-notch medical equipment, is delighted to announce the availability of the Philips EPIQ Elite Diagnostic Ultrasound System at a highly competitive and budget-friendly price. This means that the advanced diagnostic capabilities of the EPIQ Elite are now within reach for clinics and hospitals, allowing them to enhance their imaging capabilities without straining their finances.
The Philips EPIQ Elite stands out for its exceptional imaging performance, providing clinicians unparalleled clarity and precision in diagnostic procedures. Its state-of-the-art technology sets a new benchmark in diagnostic imaging, ensuring precise and dependable results for various medical applications.
"We are thrilled to bring the Philips EPIQ Elite to our customers at an affordable price," said Dr Victor Terranova, CEO at Marcroft Medical. "This aligns with our mission to provide innovative solutions that enhance patient care. By making high-quality diagnostic tools like the EPIQ Elite more accessible, we support medical practices to deliver better health outcomes."
Released in early 2019, the Epiq Elite from Philips Portable Ultrasound looks identical to the time-tested Epiq 7 except for the monitor. Epiq Elite gets a 24-inch HD MAX display for better visualization, brighter colors, and enhanced power efficiency.
Marcroft Medical has established itself as a trusted name in the medical equipment industry, known for its commitment to integrity, reliability, and innovation. The company's comprehensive product range includes portable ultrasound devices, ventilators, and a wide variety of medical instrumentation designed to meet the diverse needs of healthcare providers.
About Marcroft Medical
Marcroft Medical is a leading distributor of high-quality medical equipment, committed to providing innovative solutions to clinics and hospitals. Focusing on portable ultrasound devices, ventilators, and a wide range of medical instrumentation, Marcroft Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care through reliable and advanced diagnostic tools. Founded on integrity, reliability, and innovation principles, Marcroft Medical is committed to meeting the unique needs of medical practices worldwide.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Pratama
Public Relations Manager
Marcroft Medical
Phone: 17605049665
Email: sales@marcroftmedical.com
