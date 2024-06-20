Nykode Therapeutics Announces Updates on its Inverse Vaccine Platform at FOCIS 2024 Meeting

OSLO, Norway, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nykode Therapeutics ASA (OSE: NYKD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies, today announced advancements in its inverse vaccine platform at the annual Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) meeting in San Francisco.

Building on findings previously announced in March at the Antigen-Specific Immune Tolerance Summit in Boston, Nykode presented extended therapeutic data from the experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) model of Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The updates included demonstrating the disease-modifying effects of two distinct targeting units within its inverse vaccine platform in a therapeutic regimen, highlighting the versatility and effectiveness of antigen-presenting cell (APC)-targeting strategies.

At the conference, Nykode presented data, demonstrating a dose-dependent and disease-modifying effect of its antigen-specific APC-targeting vaccine in a therapeutic regimen, compared to the delivery of antigen alone, emphasizing the platform’s potential for effective antigen-specific treatment for autoimmune disorders.

There are approximately 100 different autoimmune diseases affecting about 4% of the world population, representing a significant unmet medical need for novel treatments. Nykode is focusing on developing antigen-specific treatments for autoimmune diseases by using its APC-targeting platform to deliver a tolerogenic response towards disease-associated antigens.

"These findings represent progress in our ongoing research into inverse vaccines and autoimmune disease treatment," said Agnete Fredriksen, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder of Nykode. "By exploring different targeting units and their impact compared to antigen delivery, Nykode aims to refine therapies that could offer new options for autoimmune conditions, aiming to develop a new class of drugs that are antigen-specific, with the potential to be both long-lasting and have limited side effects."

"We are excited about the progress and promise of Nykode’s inverse vaccine platform for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. We are planning initiatives to advance our efforts, including establishing a subsidiary within Nykode focused on further progressing the immune tolerance platform. This would allow a clear focus and increased visibility of the value we believe is associated with the technology. It will also serve as preparation for new partnerships and potential direct ownership amongst Nykode shareholders," added Michael Engsig, CEO.

Nykode presented a poster at FOCIS, with further details available on the Nykode website at https://nykode.com/research-and-development/scientific-papers-and-presentations/.

About Nykode Therapeutics

Nykode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies with a focus on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Nykode’s modular vaccine technology specifically targets antigens to antigen presenting cells (APC), employed with their cancer vaccines to induce a broad, strong and long-lasting antigen specific immune response, which correlates with clinical responses in cancer patients.

Nykode’s lead product candidates are VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of HPV16 induced malignancies, which demonstrated favorable safety and efficacy results from its Phase 2 trial for the treatment of cervical cancer. VB10.16 is being expanded into multiple trials for treatment of head and neck cancer and cervical cancer, including the potential registrational trial of VB10.16 in HPV16-positive cervical cancer. VB10.NEO, an individualized cancer neoantigen vaccine, is exclusively out-licensed to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

The Company’s partnerships include Genentech within oncology, and a multi-target collaboration with Regeneron in oncology and infectious diseases.

Nykode is also utilizing its APC-targeted technology to create an inverse vaccine platform for the potential use in autoimmune disorders, organ transplant rejections, anti-drug antibody reactions and allergy.

Nykode Therapeutics’ shares are traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: NYKD). Further information about Nykode Therapeutics can be found at http://www.nykode.com.

Forward-looking statements for Nykode Therapeutics

This announcement and any materials distributed in connection with this announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

