Taxi Market Size To Exceed USD 120.89 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 12.3%

Taxi Market

By vehicle type, the motorcycle segment is projected to lead the global taxi market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to commercial.

Surge in ride-hailing and ride-sharing services demand, rise in online channels for taxi booking, and increase in the total cost of ownership fuel the growth of the global taxi market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for ride-hailing and ride-sharing services, surge in demand from online taxi booking channels, and rise in cost of vehicle ownership drive the growth of the global 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐢 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, improvement in public transportation and varying government regulations on taxi services in different countries restrain the market growth. On the other hand, development of robo-taxies and emergence of eco-friendly electric cab services create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10565

A taxi or a cab conveys passengers between locations of their choice. This differs from public transport, as here the pick-up and drop-off locations are decided by the customer provider, and not by the service provider. There are various distinct forms of taxi, which includes limousines, hackney carriages and private hire vehicles including passenger car, motorcycle, scooters, minivan, van, buses & coaches, auto rikshaw, bicycles, and tricycles.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

FREE NOW, Curb Mobility, Bolt Technology OU, Grab, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lyft, Inc, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., Careem, Maxi Mobility Spain, S.L., Uber Technologies Inc, Yandex, Gett, Dubai Taxi Corporation, Nihon Kotsu Co., Ltd, Gojek Tech

By booking type, the market is categorized into online booking and offline booking. The offline booking segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, owing to the lack of smartphone penetration and technology friendly customers in smaller towns and cities as well as lack of internet connectivity and constraints in the data & connectivity infrastructure in several countries. However, the online booking segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, owing to increase in usage of internet and smartphones by the people across the world.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c0b2db8a3d505839a73aeb1d94f85e37

The factors such as rise in demand for ride-hailing and ride-sharing services, increase in demand from online taxi booking channels and surge in cost of vehicle ownership are anticipated to drive the Taxi Market growth. However, improvement of public transportation and varying government regulations on taxi services in different countries across the world hinder the market growth. Further, development of robo-taxies and emergence of eco-friendly electric cab services are some of the factors that are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

By service type, the taxi market is segregated into ride hailing and ride sharing. The ride haling segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019. The growth of the segment is attributed to increase in cost of vehicle ownership, the need for reducing traffic for environmental concern, and government regulations promoting ride hailing options.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, LAMEA, followed by North America, is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for alternative transportation, rapid urbanization, and digitization. However, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global taxi market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is attributed to rapid adoption rate of ride-sharing services among customers in countries such as India, Vietnam, China, and Singapore.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A10565

Based on booking type, the online booking segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding more than four-fifths of the global taxi market size, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to flexibility and convenience offered by this booking type and rise in usage of internet and smartphones by people across the world. The report also offers a detailed analysis of the offline booking segment.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By booking type, the online booking segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By service type, the ride sharing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By vehicle type, the motorcycle segment is projected to lead the global taxi market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to commercial.

By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Air Taxi Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/air-taxi-market

Robo Taxi Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/robo-taxi-market

Minibus Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mini-bus-market-A12258