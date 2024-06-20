V2X Cybersecurity Market is projected to surpass US$4.483 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 17.70%
The V2X cybersecurity market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.70% from US$1.433 billion in 2022 to US$4.483 billion by 2029.
The V2X cybersecurity market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.70% from US$1.433 billion in 2022 to US$4.483 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the V2X cybersecurity market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.70% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$4.483 billion by 2029.
A V2X refers to a vehicle-to-everything protocol, in which a communication channel is being bridged, between a vehicle and any other device, which may be affected by the vehicle. The V2X protocol technology provides real-time information of one vehicle to another vehicle, and also to various devices, like traffic lights. The V2X protocol offers numerous benefits to the users, as it offers improved safety, by providing the real-time information of other vehicles to the drivers, and also increases the efficiency and speed of the traffic flow.
The V2X cybersecurity is the process of safeguarding or protecting the personal and driver information, and information related to the vehicles from being attached. Companies are developing and introducing new technologies into the V2X technologies, which are being developed and designed to protect the V2X devices from being stolen, by the attackers. In October 2023, Tata Elxsi, a subsidiary of Tata Group, announced that the company has developed an Automotive Cyber Security solution, in partnership with IISc Bangalore. The solution focuses on the detection of threats in connected vehicles, using new-age technologies like AI and ML.
Under the V2X cybersecurity solutions, various companies have also introduced new components and products, which are sure to enhance the cybersecurity of the V2X technology. For instance, in April 2024, Autotalks and Secure-IC partnered together to introduce a new and most secure chipset for V2X communication. In this chipset, Autotalks licensed the Securyzer IP, developed by the Secure-IC, and integrated it with the chipset, to prevent it from various types of cyberattacks. Similarly, in February 2024, Autocrypt announced its collaboration with MicroNova, to introduce an Advance Automotive Cybersecurity solution. This partnership also focuses on the development of new and an innovative test solution for automotive cybersecurity.
By propulsion type, the V2X cybersecurity market is segmented by ICE, electric & hybrid, and others. In the propulsion type segment of the V2X cybersecurity market, the electric and hybrid category is estimated to attain the maximum market share. Electric and hybrid vehicles have witnessed significant growth in recent years, mainly due to the change in the consumer mindset towards the environment. The electric and hybrid vehicle industries have also witnessed the introduction of new and better technological adoptions like self-driving, AI, and machine learning.
The V2X cybersecurity market by unit type is segmented into on-board units and roadside units. The on-board unit category of a unit segment of the V2X cybersecurity market is estimated to attain the largest share. The on-board unit or OBU is a type of electronic device, which provides the vehicle the connectivity. The OBU records traffic, and information related to driving, and it also provides roadside assistance through satellite.
The V2X cybersecurity market by vehicle type is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The heavy commercial vehicle category under the vehicle type segment is estimated to attain the maximum share. The V2X technology provides the commercial vehicle greater benefits over the others, especially for heavy commercial vehicles, as it provides all-around information related to the vehicle on the road. The V2X cybersecurity technology for heavy commercial vehicles, enhances the safety of the information, along with increased efficiency.
Based on geography, the V2X cybersecurity market is expanding significantly in the North American region due to various reasons. In countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing demand for fleet operators in various industries. The demand is also being driven by the technological advancements and development in these countries and also the fast pace of adopting new technologies like the V2X technology.
The research includes several key players from the V2X cybersecurity market, such as Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Continental AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd., Commsignia, Lear, Yunex Traffic, Autotalks, HARMAN International.
The market analytics report segments the V2X cybersecurity market as follows:
• By Propulsion Type
o ICE
o Electric and Hybrid
o Others
• By Unit Type
o On-Board Unit
o Roadside Unit
• By Vehicle Type
o Passenger Car
o Light Commercial Vehicle
o Heavy Commercial Vehicle
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Belden Inc.
• Infineon Technologies AG
• NXP Semiconductors
• Continental AG
• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
• AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd.
• Commsignia
• Lear
• Yunex Traffic
• Autotalks
• HARMAN International
