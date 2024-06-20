Biomethane Market is projected to surpass US$6.36 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.79%
The biomethane market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% from US$3.761 billion in 2022 to US$6.36 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the biomethane market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.79% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$6.36 billion by 2029.
Biomethane is purified biogas, which is generally produced by breaking organic matter. Biomethane is a renewable natural source of energy, which is similar to natural gas, and has about 90% greater methane concentration. The production of biomethane eliminates the release of harmful gases like methane to the atmosphere, as the production eliminates the exposure of decomposing of organic matter. Biomethane generates reliable energy and can be used in place of natural gases, in the form of renewable fuel. Biomethane is also good for the environment as it reduces carbon dioxide emissions.
Biomethane can be used across multiple industries, as an active replacement for natural gases. This gas can even be used in the automotive industry, as a replacement for compressed natural gas. In October 2023, Suzuki, a Japanese automotive giant, announced the exhibit of its CBG, or compressed biomethane gas business in India. The company exhibits its WagonR, which successfully operates on CBG fuel. Similarly in February 2023, Volvo launched its latest biomethane-based truck, to lower the CO2 emissions from the road. The truck has the capability to run on liquified biogas and can carry long-distance transport tasks much more efficiently.
The biomethane market by feedstock is segmented into animal manure, organic household, energy crops, sewage sludge, and others. The animal manure category under the feedstock segment of the biomethane market is anticipated to attain a maximum share in the global market. The biomethane gas produced from animal manure is produced by collecting animal manure from farm animals, like cattle. The increasing landscape of animal husbandry around the globe results in an increase in the production of animal waste, which can further increase the production volume of biomethane gas. the biomethane produced from animal manure also helps to reduce air pollution, and also reducing water pollution, by decomposing the manure.
The biomethane market by production process is segmented into anaerobic digestion, pyrolysis, and gasification. The anaerobic digestion production process of the biomethane market is estimated to attain maximum share, as it is the cost-effective process of producing biomethane. Under the Anaerobic digestion process, the organic matters are broken down by microorganisms. This process provides a good source of renewable energy and is carbon neutral. This process also protects humans and animals by reducing the pathogens from the air, and it also converts manure which is more efficient to use as a fertilizer.
The biomethane market by production application is segmented into automotive, power generation, and others. The power generation category in the production application segment is estimated to gain a greater share of the biomethane market. In the power generation industry, the use of biomethane reduces the carbon emission as compared to the natural gases. The biomethane gas is a renewable natural gas, and can be used to generate electricity or thermal energy.
Based on geography, the biomethane market is expanding significantly in the Asia Pacific market, as the region is among the biggest populations with increasing demand for energy among different industries. Countries like India, Japan, and China also have a huge automotive market, which can benefit from the introduction of biomethane-powered automobiles, increasing the demand for biomethane in the region. Biomethane can also be used for the generation of power and heat in the region, replacing the use of conventional natural case, which in turn will also reduce the pollution from the atmosphere. Apart from this, nations like India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan among others, have a high landscape of animal husbandry, and the waste of that can be further utilized to produce biomethane gas, increasing the production of the gas in the region.
The research includes several key players from the biomethane market, such as EnviTec Biogas AG, AB HOLDING SPA, Ecofinity, Orbital Gas System, Future Biogas Limited, PlanET Biogas Group, ETW Energietechnik GmbH, Verbio, Veolia Group, and Air Liquide Energies.
The market analytics report segments the biomethane market as follows:
• By Feedstock
o Animal Manure
o Organic Household
o Energy Crops
o Sewage Sludge
o Others
• By Production Process
o Anaerobic Digestion
o Pyrolysis
o Gasification
• By Production Application
o Automotive
o Power Generation
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• EnviTec Biogas AG
• AB HOLDING SPA
• Ecofinity
• Orbital Gas System
• Future Biogas Limited
• PlanET Biogas Group
• ETW Energietechnik GmbH
• Verbio
• Veolia Group
• Air Liquide Energies
