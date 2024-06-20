Submit Release
June 19, 2024 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Roger McPherson #56402, age 66, died today at the Reception and Treatment Center.

McPherson’s sentence began on January 24, 2002. He was serving a 50 to 80 year sentence out of Lancaster County for two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of child abuse.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, McPherson was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

