Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa on His Reelection as South African President

On June 14, 2024 local time, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa on his reelection as president of the Republic of South Africa.

Xi Jinping noted that China and South Africa have profound political mutual trust and fruitful practical cooperation in various fields, setting a fine example of solidarity and cooperation among developing and the Global South countries. Xi said that during his fourth state visit to South Africa in August last year, he and President Ramaphosa reached important common understandings on a wide range of issues, opening a new chapter in building a high-level China-South Africa community with a shared future. Xi also said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-South Africa relations and is ready to work with President Ramaphosa to elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to new levels and jointly contribute to world peace, stability and prosperity.

